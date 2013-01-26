Luggage Superstore launches the Antler Duolite GT

The Duolite GT soft side case, which has superseded the original Duolite, can be found among the Antler luggage on Luggage Superstore's online store

Two colours are available in the lightweight Antler range, the Duolite GT. The Black colour offers a choice for the classic colour range and the Red is available for the bolder traveller. This range is designed to bring the best of both worlds in suitcases; it is designed with the strength of a hardside case married to the flexibility of a softside case. This case is expandable, which is one of the features in a softside case that most travellers treasure bringing just that bit extra capacity. There is a handy front pocket ample for the items that are needed to get to quickly, like tickets or a boarding pass. For travellers using the comfy grip top handle will find this handle easy to hold on to while the case glides along on it patented silent easy glide wheels bringing bliss control while on the move.

The fully lined interior brings extra protection to clothing during travel. The mesh zipped pocket helps to keep items in place and well organised.

“This is a perfect softside case. It is affordable and strong and its design blends in nicely together with its professional look,” states Andy Steadman, Managing Director of Luggage Superstore.

The cabin case is specially designed for cabin allowance on American Airlines, Qantas, United Airlines and Virgin Atlantic and only weighs in at a mere 2.2kg.

Luggage Superstore's established site is in West Kingsdown, Kent. Their aim is providing competitive prices of the highest quality luggage and top calibre Customer Service for online luggage shopping. Luggage Superstore recommends Antler suitcases.

