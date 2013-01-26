SmartDebit comment on Visa's new digital payment system

Surrey-based Direct Debit Bureau SmartDebit have responded to Visa's claims that 80 per cent of Brits will use V.me Electronic in 2013.

The scheme, which is set to rival PayPal, an online payment facilitator owned by eBay, allows users to pay by any branded credit or debit cards online and in the shops by contactless technology. The system is linked to the user's bank with RBS and NatWest customers offered access first, and the rest thought to follow by spring time.

A spokesperson from the company explained the process, "You can make a payment in just a few clicks. You don't need to have your wallet with you or spend time entering your card details every time you buy something. What's more, you can see all your V.me by Visa purchases whenever you login to your account – helping you keep track of your spending. V.me by Visa works seamlessly with your smartphone or tablet, so it's much simpler to shop online when you're out and about."

SmartDebit have seen more and more consumers and businesses using electronic payment methods over the past few years. “We are moving towards a cashless society with more people realising the benefits and having confidence in electronic payment methods. The V.me allows small to large purchases to be made quickly and safely online and in the shops, something that is in high demand at the moment.”

SmartDebit continues to follow electronic payment facilitator developments closely.

