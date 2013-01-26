Pipe Bursting Equipment Manufacturer, TRIC Tools, is set to Participate in the 2013 Underground Construction Technology (UCT) Conference held in Houston, Texas

TRIC Tools to showcase its M50 Pipe Bursting "Municipal" Pipe Replacement Equipment in Houston, TX, January 29th through January 31st.

TRIC Tools, Inc. is participating in the annual UCT Conference in Houston, TX, January 29th through January 31st. The UCT Show will be held at the George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, TX. The event begins at 8:30 AM, Monday, January 29 and adjourns at 12 Noon, Thursday, January 31. Bob Grenier, Municipal Sales Director, and Michael Lien, Director of Operations, will represent TRIC Tools at the event.

TRIC will showcase its "historic" 1997 era 20 ton Pipe Bursting Invention in the Rehab Zone and its current Municipal 50 Ton System in its booth #2941. "TRIC's 20 ton unit has been in the field for over 15 years and has been a 'workhorse for two different National Plumbing Franchises during that time," remarked Mr. Lien. This is the cable pulling ram that helped launch a new Industry for Lateral Pipe Bursting in 1997.

The M50 Pipe Bursting System combines a compact size and harnesses enough power to burst 8" Mainlines in an attractive package. "The TRIC System give an instant payback", says Heiko Dzieron of Pipespy. He continued, We looked long and hard and could find nothing comparable."

TRIC invented and patented the first practical Lateral Pipe Bursting System while simultaneously gaining national approval of HDPE pipe for its use, thus opening the market for trenchless home sewer replacement in America. TRIC has since added municipal cable pulling systems to its arsenal, always employing their formula of modular portability, including pneumatic and steel splitting heads designed to replace various pipe sizes from 1/2" to 12" diameter.

For more information about Trenchless Pipe Bursting equipment or the Trenchless Industry in general - please call 888-883-8742 or visit TRIC's website at: http://www.trictrenchless.com to see how they can answer any of these questions for you. Get your Trenchless Sewer and Water Replacement service off on the right foot, one lateral at a time.

