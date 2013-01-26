GCI Trading/GCI Forex/GCI Financial Introduces ECN trading On Its MetaTrader4 Trading Platform

GCI trading, the company providing clients the best combination of advanced trading platform, low costs and low margin requirements, introduced ECN trading on its MetaTrader4 trading platform. It offers a zero-commission ECN.

GCI trading, the company providing clients the best combination of advanced trading platform, low costs and low margin requirements, introduced ECN trading on its MetaTrader4 trading platform. It offers a zero-commission ECN. The fees are built into the spread so no commissions are added. Customers have access to deep liquidity and interbank pricing and execution. All instruments in the “Forex-ECN” folder are ECN.

Electronic Communication Network (ECN) can be described as a bridge linking smaller market participants to tier-1 liquidity providers through a Forex ECN broker. The advantages of ECN trading include interbank prices and spreads with no commissions, no dealing desk execution and no re-quotes, straight through processing with banks liquidity and no conflict of interest to name a few.

GCI trading offers clients the best combination of advanced trading software, low costs, low margin requirements, efficient and secure back office fund administration to name a few. Traders can choose from MetaTrader, ActTrader, and trade from their PC, Mac, iPad, or any other mobile device. All GCI trading software provides real-time prices in all major currencies, market indices, shares and commodities as well as real-time charts and market news.

GCI provides access to Forex, share and index trading with margin requirements of 0.5% on Forex, 1% on share indices and 5% on individual shares. GCI Financial maintains net capital in excess of regulatory requirements and holds client funds in segregated customer accounts. The company is renowned for delivering top-of-the-class services to their worldwide customers as it has 10 years of online trading experience and knowledge. It has a strong commitment to customer satisfaction.

About the Company:

GCI Financial is a securities and commodities trading firm, specializing in online Foreign Exchange brokerage. In addition to Forex, GCI's GCI Forex is a primary market maker in Contracts for difference on shares, indices and futures, and offers one of the fastest growing online CFD trading services. Becoming a GCI client means dealing with one of the most established and well-recognized firms in the industry. GCI was founded in 2002 by Mitchell Vazquez and is one of the pioneers in online currency and CFD trading.

