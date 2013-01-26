DSMAC Won the 800TPH Aggregate Production Line Order in Russia of the Year

DSAMC has won to be the supplier of 800TPH aggregate production line for one famous quarry in Russia, and the complete value of the order is approximately 600,000 dollars. This has been the third big deal that DSMAC has got in Russia since 2006, including one complete set of granite mobile crushing and screening plant and one set of roller press, backed by the strong company strength.

DSMAC will supply a complete 800TPH aggregate production line for one big quarry in Kolomna District, Moscow region, Russia. After competitive competition with other ten companies, DSAMC finally won the customer's favor and signed the contract.

DSMAC especially value this order in Russia for it will offer great help for DSMAC to realize its plan to further open the market in Russia and do it as an established case of large-scale aggregate crushing line for Russia customers. Lu Hongbo, DSMAC senior manager said, “Russia is a very important market for us, and we want to be a part of the future development of the fast growing construction market. This project can be judged as a significant contract of an attractive, growing market area. With extensive product range and high technology of stone crushing equipment, we can meet the requirements of customers.”

DSMAC has successfully constructed its 50TPH granite crushing and screening plant and several other small-scale stone production plants in Russia in 2012, which impressed Russia quarry owners for the high technology and good service. The new huge-scale aggregate production line project will show off the strong company strength and lay good foundation for DSMAC to spread its brand to the whole Russia and even to the whole Europe.

Analysis of 800TPH aggregate production line

DSMAC PE1200*1500 jaw crusher and PYS-B1626 cone crusher are the key crushing equipment in the 800TPH limestone production line. The PE1200*1500 jaw crusher features large crushing capacity, which can range from 400TPH to 800TPH, and it is regarded as an ideal coarse crushing equipment. The PYS cone crusher is a new type spring cone crusher and performs well in production capacity, finished product size and shape, weight, maintenance and operation.

According to the customer, the raw material is limestone and the maximum feeding size is required to be 1000mm, and the final size needs to be separated into four different sizes, including: 0-5mm, 5-20mm, 20-40mm and 40-70mm. DSMAC designed the process to meet the customer requirement and maximize the benefit.

On the quarry, the limestone will be transported to PE1200*1500 for the primary crush by using DSMAC BW1500*800 apron feeder, and then to PYS-B1626 for the secondary crush. 4YK2460 and YK2865 circular vibrating screen will be used to grade and screen the crushed material according to the customer's requirement. Four belt conveyors are used to convey the crushed material to the proper places, with modes include B1400*50m, B1000*31m, B800*20m, B800*37m.

DSMAC BW apron feeder is professionally designed for heavy-duty operation. It is mainly used for conveying primary crushing material like limestone, for small and medium-sized cement plant. The belt conveyor is also lengthened according to the customer requirement.

The total payment is based on the EXW Zhengzhou. The delivery also includes on-site supervisory services for the installation and commissioning, and on-site training for operating personnel. The equipment deliveries will be completed in May 2013.

About DSMAC:

DSMAC is a top manufacturer of crushing, feeding and screening equipment, who owns 128,000 square meters factory space that is equipped with CNC machines, spectrometers, welding machines imported from Germany. DSMAC is especially famous domestically for its wear-resistant part, that is well known for its high-quality, long service-life and good service. There is also a team of professional engineer passionately committed to bringing leading edge design technology coupled with a proactive philosophy on customer service and support.

DSMAC Group

Lerry Liu, Chief Marketing Officers

Phone: +86-371-6789-7681

E-mail: dsmaccrusher(at)gmail(dot)com

Skype: dsmac1997

MSN: dscrusher(at)hotmail(dot)com

