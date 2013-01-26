Deer Park Homes, Condos and Townhomes for Sale in December announced by the Herman team

Homes for sale in Deer Park increased in attached home median sales price and in total new listings for the month of December 2012. Condos and townhomes for sale in Deer Park decreased in closed sales, number of homes for sale, and supply of inventory.

Homes for sale in Deer Park increased in attached home median sales price and in total new listings for the month of December 2012. Condos and townhomes for sale in Deer Park decreased in closed sales, number of homes for sale, and supply of inventory. Detached homes in Deer Park during the month of December 2012 also decreased in similar activity. Median sales price for condos and townhomes for sale in Deer Park are increasing in price from $315,800 in 2010 to $390,000. Detached homes for sale in Deer Park have decreased in median price substantially. In December 2011 the median price was around $715,000 and decreased to $400,000 for December 2012.

Deer Park has increased in REO activity which also has a median price value of $400,000. The amount of new listings for Detached homes have increased as the median price continues to decrease. For the past three years, this December holds its first new listings for traditional homes in Deer Park. Surprisingly, the last two years of December had zero new listings for traditional sales and only had REO and Short Sale properties list. The number of Closed sales for Deer Park homes decreased this month, only closing one attached and one detached property. The amount of homes for sale in Deer Park slightly increased in detached homes and greatly lowered in the amount of attached homes for sale. This month three years ago had a total of 27 homes for sale, and December 2012 only had 17 homes for sale.

Whenever there is a drop in the median price value of homes the market time usually decreases as well. This December proved true to the previous statement by only having an average of 29 days on market for traditional homes, and showing a big difference in market time from the previous two year average of 230 days on market. Lastly, the month supply of inventory for December 2012 was greatly affected by the decrease of market time and has almost no supply for attached homes in Deer Park.

