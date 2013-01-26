Chicken Dynamo From Selectsoft Soars into the App Store

Chicken Dynamo, a "touchless" tilt and fly iPhone game from independent game developer Selectsoft, has just been released to the App Store. Fly through the air dodging obstacles and collecting coins with the smoothest, fastest accelerometer game controls ever for iOS and Android.

Family-friendly independent game developer Selectsoft is pleased to announce the release of Chicken Dynamo for iPhone and Android. A brand-new flying game, Chicken Dynamo features no-tap tilt controls and an addictive, unique style of gameplay. Players tilt their phones to steer Ace Dynamo, a speedy chicken looking to fly as far as he can without running into kooky obstacles. Friendly, hand-drawn graphics invite players into the colorful world, while simple controls make the game deceptively easy to pick up (though hard to master!).

Unlike other distance and flight apps, Chicken Dynamo is controlled entirely by the accelerometer and also features unusual "screen wrap" effects. Players guide the crazy chicken Ace Dynamo as he flies through the sky, navigating wacky enemies and grabbing gold coins. How far can Ace get before he collides with something and explodes in a colorful burst of feathers? Quick reflexes are needed to keep Ace from slamming into meteors, propellers, airplanes and more as he speeds along, collecting coins and racking up the miles.

The game is straightforward to play—just hold the phone like a steering wheel and tilt gently to send Ace soaring around obstacles and towards coins. Quickly diving off the bottom of the screen "wraps" Ace instantly to the top of the screen, adding another level of strategy. The no-tap accelerometer tilt controls are easy to understand and use, but addictively hard to master. While loosely related to "distance" games such as Tiny Wings and "side-scrollers" such as Jetpack Joyride and Temple Run, Chicken Dynamo offers a genreless combination of arcade action, precise controls and pure flight. As Selectsoft game programmer Eric Zingeler describes it: "There are plenty of games on the iPhone that use the accelerometer. Surprisingly few use it for precision control. We think we've filled that niche. The tilt controls are smooth, accurate and completely touchless. No taps, no swiping! All the gameplay is purely motion-based. It makes for a really fun, really intuitive and amazingly exciting experience." Using only the accelerometer, Chicken Dynamo blends the smooth flow of a flying game with the tight controls of an action game and the excitement of an arcade game.

Chicken Dynamo represents an exciting new venture for Selectsoft as their first completely in-house game production. "We've been working on mobile apps and games for the past 2 years, but this is the first game we've created where absolutely all the art, design and programming was done in-house," explains Selectsoft VP Edgar Chen. "Chicken Dynamo has turned out to be an awesome and unique mobile game. It's a thrilling step for us as an indie game developer," he added. Chicken Dynamo is part of Selectsoft's exploding line of casual games for iOS and Android, including top 100 iPhone game Castle Clout, top 100 iPhone puzzle game Super Swap!, top 100 iPad adventure game Time Chronicles: The Missing Mona Lisa HD, and top 100 iPhone card game Solitaire Spin.

About Chicken Dynamo:

All Ace Dynamo wants to do is soar through the sky and not get creamed by floating meteors and spinning fans. Help this crazy chicken realize his simple dream! Just tilt the phone to make Ace speed through kooky obstacles, collect coins and go the distance.

Enjoy addictive action and no-touch flying controls as Ace dodges planes, satellites and pesky heat-seeking missiles. Make fast tilts and turns and the accelerometer will respond instantly. As Ace racks up coins and miles, players can compete against friends with Game Center to see who can get the highest score and most achievements!

Hold the phone like a steering wheel and gently tilt to send Ace soaring around obstacles and towards coins. Make a quick escape with a sharp dive off the bottom of the screen to pop Ace instantly around to the top of the screen. Reverse the move to send Ace from the top to bottom in the blink of an eye. Talk about fancy flying!

Features:



Totally fun, unique gameplay

Smooth, fast and incredibly awesome tilt controls—no need to tap, swipe or touch!

Game Center achievements and leaderboards let players compare scores with friends

Eight crazy obstacles: meteor, fan, satellite, ladder, propeller, bug zapper, airplane and missile

Collect coins to boost the score

Blow up missiles to earn extra points, but don't get hit!

See how far Ace can get without crashing

Chicken Dynamo is available now through the App Store in the Games category and on Google Play, and is coming soon in HD for the iPad, the NOOK Color™ by Barnes & Noble and on the Amazon Appstore. A game trailer is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TtSRBq6OdoI.

Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Selectsoft is a leading developer of family-friendly games and apps, creating best-selling games for iOS, consoles, Android, Mac and PC. It's also one of the largest independent publishers of PC and Mac software, featuring licensed content from Broderbund, Disney, The Learning Company and many more. For almost 20 years, Selectsoft has been dedicated to providing affordable, fun entertainment for the whole family. Visit http://www.selectsoft.com to learn more.

