We Fix Now Issues Advice Regarding Night Storage Heaters

Following a fire in a charity shop in Evesham, believed to have been caused by a night storage heater, the specialists at London-based company, We Fix Now, have compiled recommendations for the care of the product.

It has been reported that the fire at the Vale Wildlife Rescue charity shop in Worcestershire was believed to have been caused by items left on top of a night storage heater. When the heater came on during the early hours of the morning, the items caught fire, leading to a wall in the shop being damaged by fire as well as smoke damage to both the ground floor and flat above. Members of the Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service present at the incident claimed that the fire could have been worse, as rails of clothing were placed near the heater.

As one of the best known names for plumbing in London, We Fix Now also offer a number of fully trained electricians who are available for repairs and services on a number of electrical and heating appliances, including night storage heaters. Naturally the news caught the interest of the team who were inspired to compile some advice on the best ways to prevent fire.

“Because night storage heaters are only designed to come on at night, these means they are often left unattended, especially when used in the workplace. Therefore it is imperative to make sure flammable materials, like clothes, are kept well away from the heater. It is also a good idea to keep the area tidy and free from clutter, as well as ensure that working smoke alarms are in order just in case.”

