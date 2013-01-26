Handy Apps Launches Password Wallet – An Invisible Personal Data Security App

Handy Apps, the makers of the top grossing finance app EasyMoney, is proud to launch Password Wallet in Google Play Store. Password Wallet is the only invisible data security app that securely manages all your confidential data such as credit card & bank account information, passport details of your loved ones and even favourite website login information that you don't want anyone else to access.

Password Wallet app is built to be invisible, which means it cannot be found without utilizing its Stealth Mode feature. The app is never on the app drawer, and it is never on the recent app list. In fact, there isn't even a launch icon. It's deployed via the Stealth Mode, which launches Password Wallet via a generic calculator widget or by dialling a secret code. No one else but the user will know that the app even exists.

Password Wallet comes with Military-grade encryption and other security features such as Auto Lockout, which ensures that an unattended mobile phone will prevent any opportunistic passer-by's from accessing your data. In addition, the optional Self-Erase mode also deletes all data after a pre-set number of failed attempts.

Password Wallet may be ultimately secure, but it is also incredibly convenient. The app offers users a simple way to enter such data, with standard templates for filling in Bank Accounts, Credit Cards and other important document details. But more importantly, Password Wallet also boasts a fast and intuitive data retrieval technology, utilising a floating window that allows the user to quickly copy and paste information to any other web form, or even another app!

In addition, Password Wallet allows users to optionally share data seamlessly across devices via cloud sync to Dropbox or Google Drive. Data export and import is available for those who wish to keep their data offline as well.

Roland Lim, CEO & Founder of Handy Apps says, “Password Wallet was designed when we realised despite the development of mobile technology, people still had much difficulty making online purchases through their phones. So our intention was to build an app that simplified this process, yet keeping such important information 100% secure. I'm very pleased to tell you that Password Wallet is a product that has exceeded our design brief in all dimensions.”

Handy Apps is a mobile app company incorporated in Singapore and has released top rated productivity apps such as EasyMoney, Photo Locker and Tip N Split tip calculator. For more information about Password Wallet or other Handy Apps products, you can contact support(at)handy-apps(dot)com for more details.

