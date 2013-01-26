Margaret E. Keane Receives Civility & Professionalism Award from Louisville Bar Association

Bingham Greenebaum Doll LLP attorney Margaret E. Keane received the Judge Benjamin F. Shobe Civility & Professionalism Award at the Louisville Bar Association's annual Bench & Bar Dinner on Thursday, Jan. 24.

“We are proud of Margaret for being honored by the Louisville Bar Association,” said W. Tobin McClamroch, co-chairman of the firm. “This honor is a great representation of her professionalism both inside and outside of the courtroom, which she applies to her clients as well as her colleagues.”

The Judge Benjamin F. Shobe Civility & Professionalism Award serves to recognize Louisville Bar Association (LBA) members "whose lives and careers embody professionalism, civility, honesty and courtesy." The LBA is among the 40 largest local bars in the country and is the oldest continuously operating bar association in Kentucky. The LBA seeks to promote justice, professional excellence and respect for the law; improve public access to the judicial system; and provide law-related services to the community. For additional information regarding the LBA, visit http://www.loubar.org.

Margaret E. Keane, partner, is a member of the Litigation Practice Group. Her practice focuses on defense of products liability actions, general commercial litigation, defending employers in various employment actions and representing parties in family law actions. She is the past president of the Louis D. Brandeis American Inn of Court and is the immediate past president of the Kentucky Bar Association. She was selected for Benchmark Litigation's "Top 250 Women in Litigation" in 2012.

