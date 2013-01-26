Lifesize Portion Control System Named the "Good New Product" for 2013

About.com singles out Lifesize as the interesting and innovative new weight loss product.

Lifesize, the inventive weight loss system that uses portion control to help people lose weight, was singled out by lifestyle website, About.com, as the notable “Good New Product” for dieters for 2013. Citing Lifesize's measuring cups for portion control, columnist Malia Frey applauds Lifesize for having “a simple, clean system for measuring food.” She goes on to explain that the Lifesize system is so good because it targets two essential diet skills: understanding serving size and portion control.

Lifesize is a complete, easy-to-follow weight loss system that uses unique portion sizes and guidelines for all the foods people enjoy eating. Developed by Myles Berkowitz and Steven Kates, these special portions were developed by studying the eating habits of people who do not have weight problems.

The Lifesize portions are larger than the portion sizes recommended by most mainstream diets. This is because, in their research, Berkowitz and Kates discovered that the only way a person will practice portion control in an ongoing basis is if the portions are small enough to cause weight loss, but large enough to feel satisfied. This theory is bolstered by research from a Colorado State University study, which proved that people who eat Lifesize portions not only lose weight, but they have an easier time keeping it off.

However, understanding the correct portion sizes is only half the equation. Dieters still need a simple way to calculate the correct portions of their food. So, to make it practical and easy, Berkowitz and Kates designed simple and intuitive portioning tools for people to measure out the right amount of food when they eat in or dine out.

Berkowitz, a Los Angeles-based actor and filmmaker, met Kates, a personal trainer in Los Angeles, five years ago when Berkowitz was overweight. Using Kates' portion control system, he successfully lost 50 pounds and has kept it off. Lifesize was brought to the marketplace a year ago and in that time thousands of people have used Lifesize to successfully lose weight. Two such women, along with Berkowitz were recently featured in an ABC-TV affiliate segment that aired in Los Angeles, talking about how they lost weight using the Lifesize portion control system.

Lifesize has been featured in numerous media outlets in states across the country including Texas, Washington State, Tennessee, Illinois, and Florida, most recently in the Los Angeles Times, the [New York Times, The Huffington Post, CBS News, and local Los Angeles television news. Bloggers across the country have been using the system and blogging about their results with great success.

Currently Lifesize is available for purchase online at LifesizePortions.com for $79.99, plus shipping and handling. The company is looking to expand to retail outlets this year. To view videos, and learn more about the Lifesize system, go to their website, LifesizePortions.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION, TO SCHEDULE AN INTERVIEW AND TO REQUEST A LIFESIZE KIT FOR REVIEW, CONTACT: Trina Kaye – The Trina Kaye Organization

Myles Berkowitz is a filmmaker with over 30 years of experience in the film and television industry as a writer, actor, director and producer. He has developed and produced television and film projects for such companies as Warner Brothers, Sony, CBS, ABC, and The Henson Company. His film 20 Dates won the Slamdance Film Festival and was bought and released worldwide by Fox Searchlight. 20 Dates was a technological breakthrough - the first movie to be shot digitally. Myles graduated with a degree in political science from the University of Pennsylvania and studied marketing at the Wharton School of Business.

Steven Kates has been at the epicenter of LA's fitness and personal training industry for the past 30 years. He designed and operated the first chain of Nautilus work-out centers located in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills and Hollywood. Additionally, Steven was a critical part of the group that gave birth to and commercialized aerobics, spinning, and personal training. Steven also received a biology degree from UCLA.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10361110.htm