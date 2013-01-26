European Wax Center Sea Girt Introduces New Year's Resolution

A New Jersey waxing location is now offering new ways to save big in 2013.

European Wax Center Sea Girt recently introduced a New Year's Resolution, the latest offer for guests looking to save big on waxing in Sea Girt, NJ. With this New Year's Resolution, guests can purchase a full-priced waxing service and receive a second service of equal or lesser value for 50% off the original price.

Guests interested in expanding their hair removal in Manasquan, Sea Girt, NJ can now try out the wide range of waxing services available at European Wax Center Sea Girt. The New Year's Resolution promotion allows guests to receive big discounts on Brazilian waxing and is available until February 28, 2013.

European Wax Center Sea Girt provides convenient, high-quality body waxing in Belmar Sea Girt, NJ at an affordable rate. The center uses its purple wax to allow for a virtually pain-free waxing experience for all.

Guests interested in learning more can stop by European Wax Center Sea Girt at 2100 Route 35, Sea Girt, NJ 08750 or call (732) 449-1900 for more information.

