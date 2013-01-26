Timbertown Austin to Feature Brand New Outdoor Product Lines!

Timbertown Austin is teaming up with some great companies to bring a whole new outdoor experience together.

People in Austin already know that Timbertown Austin is your number one source for decking, pergolas, and other outdoor construction needs. However, Steve Anthony and the rest of the staff are launching 3 brand new outdoor product lines designed to help create that backyard paradise everyone always dreamed of owning.

The team has partnered up with Danver Stainless Steel Cabinetry to offer a brand new line of outdoor kitchens. With Danver's world class stainless steel kitchen appliances and cabinets, there's no going wrong. These pieces are designed to last a lifetime with stainless steel construction that is both durable and strong. The designers at Danver understand that people need versatility and reliability, and that's why they've worked to create the perfect outdoor kitchen. From their specialty cooking appliances to their stainless steel storage cabinets, each piece of their outdoor kitchen is designed to last.

KamadoJoe smokers are world class grilling machines, built by people who love the art of grilling out. These grills are engineered to not only perfectly grill food, but to also allow people to do it with minimal effort. The designers of the KamadoJoe understand that people shouldn't have to spend most of their time grilling. That's why they design their products to require as little attention as possible. With a thermometer built right into the grill, there is no need to have to guess at the temperature again. Perfect that turkey or chicken, or get that brisket heated to just the right temperature. KamadoJoe's grills are built by grilling fanatics, for grilling fanatics, and we're proud to have their products in this year's lineup!

Fortress Railing Systems now offers a brand new way to decorate that deck or fence in the back yard. With the Fortress Accents system the yard can be lit in a whole new way. This outdoor lighting line is different from its competitors in that it is not only attractive and effective at night, but is also invisible in the daylight. The Fortress Accents systems use the same post caps for both lit and unlit posts. The secret is a simple waterproof LED lighting insert. This insert is virtually unnoticeable during daylight hours, and at night it emits a soft ambient glow that is perfect for setting the mood in the back yard.

2013 promises to be the best year ever. With a whole lineup of brand new outdoor products, the latest innovation is delivered right to the customer. The best part is now there is no need to leave Austin to get it. Come by today, and let Steve or one of the other expert staff members help pick out a whole new outdoor kitchen kit by Danvers, a KamadoJoe smoker, or the perfect accent lighting for an existing deck or pergola from Fortress Accents. TimberTown Austin has teamed up with the local Austin TX based digital marketing agency, Local Surge Media, to expand their reach in the online market.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebaustin-decking/outdoor-kitchen/prweb10359703.htm