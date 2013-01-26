Jacuzzi® Hot Tubs BLUEWAVE™ Spa Stereo System Connects to Smartphones via Bluetooth® Audio

BLUEWAVE™ Spa Stereo System lets you listen to your music, or a favorite talk radio or sports station, while soaking in a Jacuzzi Hot Tubs spa.

Chino Hills, CA –Jacuzzi Hot Tubs introduces the BLUEWAVE Spa Stereo System, with Bluetooth® audio capability that gives hot tub users wireless access to music tracks, playlists, and favorite radio stations on their own personal smartphones, all while relaxing in their Jacuzzi® hot tub.

"With nearly everyone using their smartphones to listen to music or the radio these days, we expect our Bluetooth-enabled stereo option to have tremendous appeal to hot tub owners. The BLUEWAVE Spa Stereo System for smartphones is already creating a buzz with smartphone users" says Tracine Marroquin, Vice President of Product Marketing.

The BLUEWAVE Spa Stereo System is a factory-installed option available on most models in the Jacuzzi Hot Tubs Collections. It comes with a wireless remote control or you can change the music from the smartphone itself. On t he J-400™ Collection hot tubs, the topside control panel operates the stereo, as well. JBL speakers and sub-woofer deliver premium sound on the J-400 and J-LX Collection spas. Marine-grade speakers with a sub-woofer boost provide great sound on the J-300 spas. The BLUEWAVE™Spa Stereo is also available on the J-200 Collection.

"The BLUEWAVE Spa Stereo System is the best in the industry," according to Marroquin. "And yes, iPhone 5 works with BLUEWAVE!"

The BLUEWAVE Spa Stereo System features USB power (the system includes an Apple USB cable) that allows direct connection and charging while listening, and an AUX input for plugging in other devices. A marine-rated seal on the docking compartment protects the system from moisture.

For more information on installing the BLUEWAVE Spa Stereo System on older spas, how the system operates on specific models, and other information, Jacuzzi encourages consumers to contact the local Jacuzzi Hot Tubs dealer in their area.

About Jacuzzi Hot Tubs

Jacuzzi Hot Tubs is committed to designing self-contained spa products that combine warmth, water and air movement in invigorating massage combinations to rejuvenate, relax and reconnect. As the brand that virtually invented the hot tub and whirlpool bath categories 40 years ago, and with access to more than 250 patents granted to its affiliate, Jacuzzi® is the recognized brand that continues to deliver the optimal hydrotherapy experience. For more information, visit http://www.jacuzzihottubs.com or call (866) 234-7727.

