Manchester United forward Robin van Persie's Official PFA Facebook page receives boost after earning the Red Devils a point against Spurs say Digital Sports Group

Digital Sports Group head of operations Matthew Tait has said the recent on field heroics of Manchester United's ₤24 million acquisition have made a huge impact to the strikers Official PFA Facebook page, with the total amount of 'Likes' increasing by over 40% week on week. The official PFA Facebook page along with Robin van Persie player profile on football.co.uk provide the only online location of the official PFA biography, lifetime stats, news and high resolution gallery.

Digital Sports Group head of operations Matthew Tait has said the recent on field heroics of Manchester United's ₤24 million acquisition have made a huge impact to the strikers Official PFA Facebook page, with the total amount of 'Likes' increasing by over 40% week on week. The Facebook page has become a thriving hub for the Manchester United striker since it's launch and is becoming more and more popular with each week that passes, with a rapidly growing community of fans keen to hear all the latest news on their favourite player. The official PFA Facebook page along with Robin van Persie player profile on football.co.uk provide the only online location of the official PFA biography, lifetime stats, news and high resolution gallery.

After listening to 'the little boy inside' him and moving to Manchester United, Robin Van Persie has been prolific in-front of goal, scoring 11 goals in 16 Premier League games for the Manchester giants. Getting the Red Devils out of some sticky situations in the process.

The Manchester United front man has made a string of impressive performances in recent weeks for the Red Devils and helped get United out of another sticky situation against Spurs in the Premier League.

United started the match well and kept things ticking along at a good pace, pinging the ball around with confidence as they looked to break-through the Tottenham defence. Sir Alex Ferguson would have told his side to keep things tight in the first 20 minutes to avoid a repeat of the match against Spurs at Old Trafford. United were containing their opposition well and on 25 minutes their star man, Robin van Persie put the Red Devils 1-0 up with a superb header at the back post from Tom Cleverly's cross.

United continued to defend well and looked to cause Tottenham problems on the counter attack and should of arguably been further ahead before half-time. Spurs, though, emerged from the tunnel after the interval and put the pressure on United with some slick passing play. David De Gea made numerous saves to keep the scores level but finally succumbed to the pressure in injury time when he punched clear a cross. The Spaniard was unlucky to see his punch fall to Aaron Lenon who calmly passed the ball across the box to Clint Dempsey who in turn slotted the ball into the back of the net to give Spurs a share of the spoils.

The 29-year-old how now scored 22 goals in 28 games in all competitions for Manchester United and is the Premier Leagues top scorer.

Head of Operations at DSG, Matthew Tait had this to say “Robin van Persie really has no shortage of fans after his performances for Manchester United this season and we can see that by the success of his PFA Facebook page.”

“All of us here at Digital Sports Group are proud we've had the opportunity to work with The PFA to give the fans a fantastic and unique fan resource for Robin van Persie.”

DSG became the official digital partner of the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) earlier this year and have since launched a number of Player profile fan pages on social media site Facebook as well as providing official player pages on their football news site football.co.uk.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebRobin_van_Persie_Profile/MM/prweb10357222.htm