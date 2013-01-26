Alameda Auto Repair Center Alameda Auto Lab Car Repair and Service Gives Car Maintenance Tips

Alameda Auto Lab Car Repair and Service, an auto repair and service facility in Alameda, is offering useful tips on keeping cars in tip-top condition.

Alameda Auto Lab Car Repair and Service offers the best auto repair services in the Alameda and Oakland areas. It fixes all types of vehicles and addresses problems to restore vehicles to top condition. But more than visiting for repairs, Alameda Auto Lab urges car owners to invest in maintenance services to ensure safety and avoid any inconvenience of a breakdown.

“Get your car ready for the new year and save on service specials that are going on right now,” Robert Ramos of Alameda Auto Lab Car Repair and Service said.

Alameda Auto Lab Car Repair and Service recommends the following to keep cars running smooth:

1) Invest in an oil change

2) Have lubricant, brakes and coolant levels checked and adjusted if needed.

3) Check and/or rotate tires

4) Inspect struts and shocks

5) Assess the fuel cap

"If your fuel cap is damaged or missing or loose, it can cause you to lose about 2 mpg to the evaporative system and can cause the check engine light to come on," Ramos said. “This is also an unnecessary waste of gas.”

For more information about any of Alameda Auto Lab's services, call 510-863-8098, view the truck rental center on the Web at http://www.alameda-oaklandautolab.com or visit 631 Buena Vista Ave. in Alameda.

About Alameda Auto Lab Car Repair and Service

Alameda Auto Lab Car Repair and Service is an auto repair and service center that serves the Oakland and Alameda areas. It features an environmentally safe shop, equipped with a state-of-the-art diagnostic system, lift system, R-12 and HC-134 systems. It also serves as Penske's Alameda truck rental station.

A car service or repair includes a complete review of the vehicle's parts, maintenance for prevention of future and costly repairs, and a full report of the vehicle. The auto repair shop offers a variety of services, including oil changes.

