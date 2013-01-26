Ponoma, NY Dentist, Dr. Robert Tracey, Now Offers the FDA Cleared Laser Gum Surgery Designed For Periodontal Disease Treatment

Dr. Robert Tracey is a certified laser dentist who now offers the Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure for treating patients who have periodontal or gum disease. LANAP is an advanced method of periodontal disease treatment that is minimally invasive, preserving the healthy gum tissue while destroying the diseased gum tissue and bacteria that cause gum disease.

Robert Tracey, D.D.S., F.A.G.D., of General & Laser Assisted Dentistry (GLAD) is one of only a small percentage of dental professionals who are trained and certified to use the Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure for periodontal disease treatment. Patients in New York now have more options for treatment because Dr. Tracey is a trained and certified laser dentist. Gum disease affects millions of adults across the country each year, and it not only wreaks havoc in the mouth but has been connected to a number of other serious illnesses such as heart disease and diabetes.

As a laser dentist, Dr. Tracey understands the technology and methods of using the LANAP procedure for periodontal disease treatment. Dr. Tracey uses the PerioLase MVP-7 laser to remove bacteria that has gathered in the pockets between the gums and the teeth. The diseased areas of gum are removed, leaving the healthy tissue. The laser is very selective, which makes it perfect for this procedure. After the bacteria are removed from the pockets, Dr. Tracey uses ultrasonic cleaners to remove tartar from the exposed teeth. The laser is then used to stimulate the healthy tissue to re-attach to the tooth, and the bone is stimulated to regenerate.

Dr. Tracey understands that out of the millions of people affected by gum disease only a small percentage seek treatment. Patients may be more willing to get the treatment they truly need when they realize that the LANAP procedure causes little pain or discomfort, leaves the healthy gum tissue intact, and requires little recovery time.

At GLAD, Dr. Tracey is making it easier for patients to receive the treatment they really need. Patients from all over New York are learning about the benefits of this new procedure for periodontal disease treatment. For more information about LANAP, visit http://www.roberttraceydds.com.

General & Laser Assisted Dentistry (GLAD) is a general practice offering patients personalized dental care for Ponoma, NY since 1982. Dr. Robert Tracey received his Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from The City College of NY Magna Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa. He attended dental school at Columbia University and graduated with honors. Dr. Tracey completed a hospital-based residency program at Bronx Municipal Hospital Center/Albert Einstein Medical Center. He is part of one percent of dental professionals providing the most recent FDA cleared laser procedure for gum disease and periodontal treatment. He has appeared on Fox5 News demonstrating laser dentistry, and he has lectured and published articles about laser dentistry. To learn more about GLAD and their dental services visit their website at http://www.roberttraceydds.com and call 845-262-6504.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10364328.htm