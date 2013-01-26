TripShock.com Ranks Top Destin Harbor Boardwalk Things To Do

Travel website TripShock.com ranks the top things to do when visiting the Destin Harbor Boardwalk.

The Destin Boardwalk is one of Destin's top area attractions. Tourists and locals can enjoy restaurants, bars, activities and shopping during their visit. When visiting the Boardwalk, it's important to enjoy everything it has to offer. Here is TripShock.com's top things to do when heading to the boardwalk.

10) Go Shopping At Harborwalk Village - On the West end of the Boardwalk, several shops are located at the foot of the Emerald Grande. These shops include everything from local art to brand merchandise. Go to the second floor and visit the Popcorn Jungle, a specialty shop that serves all sorts of different popcorn variations.

9) Rent a Kayak or Paddleboard - The Harbor is perfect for renting a kayak and exploring from east to west. The waters are calm and it's always fun to moor at Norriego Point and enjoy the scenery. There are several places to rent from and it's fairly inexpensive (~$25).

8) Take a Dolphin Cruise - There are several ways to take a dolphin cruise while visiting the Boardwalk. Guests have the option of going on a large yacht such as the Hannah Marie or Miss Florida, or take a private sailing charter. The newest type of dolphin cruises are guided waverunner dolphin excursions.

7) Enjoy Local Live Music - On most Summer days, guests can walk up and down the boardwalk and listen to popular local musicians at different bars and restaurants. The Destin Harbor has welcomed many popular artists such as Keith Urban and Paul McDonald.

6) Do a Pub Crawl - The 21+ crowd can do the Destin Boardwalk Pub Crawl and start at Red Door Saloon while heading west towards Harborwalk Village (or vice-versa). There are over 20 different establishments that serve alcoholic beverages to sample. Just make sure to have a designated friend or a plan to get home safely after completion.

5) Enjoy Harborside Dining - For those that plan on dining in the Harbor, it's an absolute must to dine with a view of the Harbor. Watch the charter boats come while the sun sets softly over the horizon. There are several great restaurants overlooking the Harbor. Some of the most popular include AJ's, Harbor Docks, Harry T's and Boathouse.

4) Go Fishing - Destin has been coined the Worlds Luckiest Fishing Village and there is plenty of reasons why. The Destin Harbor boasts one of the largest recreational fishing fleets in the country. During the month of October, the Destin Fishing Rodeo brings some of the best anglers in the Southeast together for a competitive saltwater tournament. Book a private charter while visiting the Destin Boardwalk for the best experience.

3) Visit the Museum - Nestled on the North side of Harbor Blvd. across from the Destin Community Center, the Destin History and Fishing Museum is one cool little place. Learn about the history of this small town and how it became a popular tourist destination. Understand why the sand is so white and what type of fish species roam the nearby waters. There isn't enough to make a day out of it, but for those that love history and learning new things, this is the place to be.

2) Pontoon Boat Rental to Crab Island - Just to the West of the Boardwalk lies Crab Island. Crab Island is a shallow water area to the North of the Destin Bridge that is full of fun and excitement. Rent a pontoon boat and anchor away. Meet new people, play some volleyball, throw the football around, or just float away.

1) Become a Photographer - The Boardwalk may have many things to do, but the photos and memories that can be made are priceless. Bring a camera and shoot everything from incredible sunsets, birds playing, big catches and delicious eats. There is never a dull moment when visiting the Boardwalk.

