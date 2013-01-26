Cemetery.us.org Adds Obituaries to Their Cemetery Reports

Representatives at Cemetery.us.org confirm that the website has added obituaries to their cemetery records database.

Cemetery.us.org has recently added obituaries to their cemetery record reports. With the addition of these public records, clients will be able to pinpoint exactly what was reported on in news releases about loved ones.

Company officials for Cemetery.us.org believe that the addition of obituaries to their website database will help clients get a better idea of how loved ones have passed even decades back. The public records database contains thousands of news articles and official reports.

Obituaries can come in all lengths but the cemetery records database provides full articles and news clippings on each death recorded on the website. Read about a long lost relative or find out how an old friend from high school passed away. Obituaries from all across the country can be found with a simple name and state search.

Cemetery.us.org representatives also shared that they will be expanding their database to include more vital cemetery records. In an effort to help their customers track down as much information as possible the website would eventually like to add contact information to immediate relatives of anyone that has passed.

The company officials went on to include that this would be important in the event of notifying family that a relative has been declared deceased or reconnecting with loved ones after a death has split a home apart. Cemetery.us.org wants their clients to be able to find the correct cemetery records and obituaries without going through the painful hassle of dealing with someone directly and talking about a death. The website provides anonymity, protection and privacy for all its users.

