Divorce.us.org Re-Evaluates Customer Service for Weekly Report Reviews

Divorce.us.org has begun re-evaluating accountability for their customer service staff. Through new weekly report summaries being drafted by their team members, the company hopes to boost customer satisfaction.

These new weekly reports will require the company's team members to be accountable for the level of customers' contentedness at the end of service calls. Weekly reviews by the managerial staff will overlook each report and discuss ways of how to improve the quality of each call and how their staff can be more helpful.

Company officials shared that with the high volume level of divorce reports being ordered from their website it is important to have high-quality customer service representatives available at all times. Each agent will be responsible for making sure a client is satisfied either through offering additional help in finding reports or even dispensing refunds if a customer is completely unsatisfied.

The Divorce.us.org customer service team is committed to improving call quality and making sure that complete divorce records have made it to every user. The company customer service number can be reached at 1-888-737-6387. Call centers are open 24/7, which includes weekends and holidays so clients can reach help at all times.

Divorce records can be a serious matter to contend with. From unhappy endings to finally getting closure to a relationship, Divorce.us.org allows users to access vital public records information. Customer service support to these users is the utmost priority and re-evaluating the call center agents will allow for the standard of service to keep rising.

Divorce.us.org is a top resource online for divorce records, marriage records, and other family background information. A simple search can turn up hundreds of records on just one name. Find out the divorce records needed today on this reliable database.

