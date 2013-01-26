Zerran Haircare For All That Is Natural & Healthy

Introducing ConnectingHair of Scandinavia Luxury Extension Systems to U.S. at ISSE Long Beach 2013 Show

Zerran International, a privately held innovation leader for hair care products that are natural and healthy, is more concerned their products do no harm than they are chasing celebrity endorsements. Moreover, its philosophy is clear: “stylist needs come first”. To the casual observer of an industry where cult of personality marketing dominates, this is clearly counter-intuitive as a business strategy. Nonetheless Zerran has quietly forged a path filled with passionate global supporters and consumers.

Two years after launching RealLisse®, the world's first 100 percent vegan hair smoothing system at the ISSE Long Beach show, Zerran is pleased to announce an important product enhancement, new brand distribution, introduce a new master distributor for Europe, and reaffirm its commitment to advancing stylists' artistry through education:

Zerran Reform 2.0 Natural Vegan Retexturizing System

Zerran Reform® 2.0 is the company's new, next generation 100 percent natural vegan retexturizing system designed to dramatically reduce or eliminate curl pattern in any type of healthy hair for six months or longer. It is not a chemical straightener or strengthener. Unlike thio-based, sodium hydroxide, Brazilian-style or keratin systems, Reform 2.0 contains no harsh chemicals that break the hair bonds. Moreover, this innovative and patent pending natural system contains absolutely no formaldehyde, and no animal protein. Thus, no gloves or masks are needed during the session. Informed professional technique using high specific heat determines the outcome.

While Reform 2.0 is compatible with virtually all hair types, color and other chemical processes, a swatch heat test is imperative for this professional use only product. New, simplified step-by-step process, a full suite of aftercare products, and a temperature-specific flatiron comprise each service kit. Zerran Reform 2.0 service kits will be on display and available for purchase at ISSE Long Beach 2013 in Booth #439.

European Master Distributor Appointment

With growth and demand for healthy, next generation vegan beauty products escalating on the global stage, Zerran Director of Distribution Operations, Grant Samples, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Raffi Wartanian and his team as master distributor for Europe under the auspices of Wartanian's specially formed company, Zerran of Europe AB, headquartered in Sweden.

“Raffi's high energy and enthusiasm in supporting our expansion efforts is really fantastic,” says Samples. “The pipeline of interest is very high and we look forward to expanding our reach at a measured pace. After all, our products are already compliant with EU Reg. 1223/2009.”

Wartanian is a well-connected European distributor for various domestic and international beauty brands since 2009. Wartanian says, “Zerran offers a very unique line of products. We will serve as an extra pair of hands in Europe.“ Noting that the Zerran business has been extracted from existing operations to give it more focal emphasis, he adds, “We firmly believe this brand has the potential to grow across the Nordic countries and throughout the European Union quickly.” Zerran of Europe AB can be contacted via email at: raffi(at)zerran(dot)se

Zerran Advanced Professional Services (APS) Education

Zerran knows informed stylists are better advocates for health and beauty. A benefit bonus is learning ways to work faster with better results. So, as part of the Professional Beauty Association (PBA) Education lineup during ISSE Long Beach, three free pro stylist sessions led by Zerran educator, Nicole Gollaz, will be held during the show run. Classes include an introduction to Reform 2.0 entitled “Long-Lasting Retexturizing Service without Gloves or Chemicals” and two sessions discussing and demonstrating features and benefits of a cornerstone collection of products “Advanced Professional Chemical Services: Maximizing Performance and Client Satisfaction”. Time and event details can be found at: http://www.probeauty.org/isselb/education/.

Zerran's Advanced Professional Chemical Services (APS) collection is a specially formulated suite of pH adjusting and repair products compatible for use with ALL pro color lines, perms and bleaches. Zerran APS collection products make it possible to achieve consistent, reliable and luxurious results for protein decolorization, color refresh, perms and more. All APS products are 100 percent vegan, paraben free and botanically based. Stylists can access brief “how to use” videos on the Zerran website at: http://zerran.com. The collection lineup consists of:



Absolution® Clarifying Shampoo removes silicones and chemical contaminants

APS® Regulation Service Gel protects hair from overprocessing

APS® Acceleration is a protein liquid intensifier and fixative for color

APS® Completion is the essential after-chemical service balancer

Hair Redemption® protein treatment conditions and strengthens hair

APS® Resistance Protective Crème shields scalp and skin during chemical processes

Launching ConnectingHair US, A Luxury Hair Extension Brand

Opportunity presents itself in unexpected ways. Such was a chance European meeting that has opened the doors to the U.S. market through Zerran International for luxury hair extension brand, ConnectingHair of Scandinavia. Designed for use in the creative hands of skilled pro hair stylists, the “Fashion In A Box” concept makes length, volume, texture, and color effects easy to achieve. Seven systems. Versatile. Distinctive. Long-lasting. Fashion without limits.

ConnectingHair features high grade 100 percent Remy human hair in the Tape and Keratin systems, 8 hair color options with an expanded 19 color availability in the Tape system, and variable lengths of 6, 12 and 18 inches depending on the collection. The seven systems available now in the U.S. are: Tape, Keratin, Ponytail, Fringe, Top, Clips and Party.

Zerran Director of Marketing, Cindy Van Steelandt says, “It's clear they have carefully considered these systems in terms of real-world use. Packaging, color coordinated marketing and collateral are first class.” Van Steelandt says that experienced extension stylists all notice the exceptional feel and thickness of the hair, extra width and superior construction quality. ConnectingHair extensions seamlessly integrate with natural hair and are designed for repeat usage. When properly maintained, for instance, tape extensions can last up to a year.

ConnectingHair is a premier global brand designed, marketed and launched in 2004 by two brothers from Denmark. CEO Peter Andersen and his stylist-educator brother, Michael Andersen, conceived of a system that would deliver a wide range of hair fashion options beyond merely “short to long” hair results. Manufactured and packaged in strictly supervised and company managed production facilities, attention to detail is obvious in the high quality, finished hair product.

For stylists, hair extensions represent a rare opportunity to test the boundaries between one's creative vision and real life artistic accomplishment while delighting clients with what might be otherwise difficult to achieve looks. It's an option to use in lieu of chemical color treatment, to add selective fullness, and dimensional depth of color. Skilled artisans soon discover this talent can also be nurtured as a significant value-added income stream.

From the consumer perspective, hair extensions deliver fashion looks that can be temporary or transformational, whether special event to quirky looks “just because I can”. On a more serious note, hair extensions can serve to alleviate angst from hair regrowth after serious illness, to mask a transitional growing out style, or even restore luscious volume to naturally thinning hair.

Says Peter Andersen, “We are excited to enter the American market with a well established distribution warehouse. And, we look forward to bringing qualified distributors on board throughout the country.” A social network encompassing Facebook and Twitter is in place already. As a hair extension system designed especially for pro stylist use, an online certification program with instructional video modules is available through the American website: http://www.connectinghair.us.

ConnectingHair USA is warehoused in Los Angeles for easy availability. Sales and distribution inquiries are welcome via email: sales(at)connectinghair(dot)us

Ongoing platform demonstrations of ConnectingHair, featuring Zerran educators with live hair models will be presented at the International Salon and Spa Expo (ISSE), January 26 – 28, 2013, at the Long Beach Convention Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90802. ConnectingHair is co-located with Zerran in Booth #439.

“People more than ever, want to know about the ingredients they put in and on their bodies,” says Cindy Van Steelandt, marketing director for Zerran and noted wound care authority. “Health and education have always been cornerstones of our philosophy. Because innovation is our focus, education is a real necessity, especially with new technology. What is certain is that Zerran represents products that are manufactured to the highest standards, safe for stylists to use, and effectively meet client expectations.”

About Reform® 2.0 Natural Vegan Retexturizing System

Zerran Reform® 2.0 is a 100 percent vegan, patent pending method that will dramatically reduce or eliminate curl pattern in healthy hair for six months or longer, without the application of harsh chemicals. The gentle formula, scented with natural essential oils, allows reprocessing from root to tips without breakage. Informed professional technique determines the outcome. A flat iron developed to Zerran specifications, meeting the 450 F° heat standard, is recommended for superior results. Reform® contains no animal protein, formaldehyde, aldehydes, thioglycolates, sodium hydroxide or guanidine hydroxide. There are no objectionable odors and no need for gloves or protective balms. Reform® is compatible with other chemical retexturizing systems. For trained professional use only.

About Zerran of Europe AB

Zerran of Europe AB is a master distributor for Zerran International and its brands including Zerran Haircare, Zerran Reform® and Zerran RealLisse® throughout the European continent. With a global understanding and appreciation of beauty clients' needs, the group offers full service sales, marketing, infrastructure and education support throughout the region. Contact company principal, Raffi Wartanian at: Box 887, 301 18 Halmstad, SWEDEN, tel: +46 (035) 260 14 10.

About Zerran International

Zerran International Corporation is a privately owned manufacturer and global distributor of Zerran Hair Care products for the professional salon industry since 1986. Driven by thoughtful innovation, the company formulates and delivers 100 percent vegan shampoos, conditioners and styling products utilizing renewable botanical extracts and essential oils married to hardcore science. Zerran International Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Visit http://www.zerran.com for more details. We are exhibiting at Booth #439 during ISSE, Long Beach Convention Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90802.

Contact: Cindy Van Steelandt, marketing director by phone at 800-626-1921 or email cindyv(at)zerranhaircare(dot)com

About International Salon and Spa Expo (ISSE)

The International Salon and Spa Expo Long Beach is the premier cash-and-carry, professional beauty event on the West Coast. ISSE Long Beach is committed to the evolution of the beauty industry, offering education, networking, professional products and tools to licensed professionals, cosmetology students and instructors. ISSE Long Beach is produced by the Professional Beauty Association (PBA), a non-profit trade association. The group represents professional beauty industry manufacturers, distributors, salons/spas and beauty professionals. For show hours and details, visit: http://www.probeauty.org/isselb/

Additional resources available for media use only at: http://www.zerran.com/breakingpress

