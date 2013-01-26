Amazing Accommodations Alaska Announces Extended Camper Van Fleet for 2013

Amazing Accommodations Alaska, Alaska's only camper van rental, is pleased to announce new additions to its camper van rental fleet and new specials for 2013.

Amazing Accommodations Alaska has been providing Alaska visitors and residents alike with recreational rentals for years and is expanding its camper van rental fleet for 2013.

To accommodate their increasing base of customers, Amazing Accommodations Alaska has also announced new RV rental specials for this next year.



From May 1st to May 31st, prospective campers can receive 15% off all rentals by renting a camper van for a minimum of 10 nights.

From June 1st to June 15th, with the minimum 10-night rental, campers can receive 10% off their rentals.

For the entire year, campers who schedule bookings for four weeks or longer will receive 10% off all rentals plus free camping gear for their trip.

Customers interested in renting a camper van should contact Amazing Accommodations Alaska by calling (907) 631-0470 or visiting http://amazing-rentals-alaska.com.

Camper vans are modified passenger vans converted to accommodate two adults. The back of the vans have been cleared out to make room for supplies and sleeping throughout the duration of a renter's Alaskan vacation.

According to Sabine Hagner, owner of Amazing Accommodations Alaska, “Camper vans provide advantages to consumers interested in a self-contained, mobile, and flexible Alaskan camping experience. Camper vans don't consume as much gas as a motorhome or RV rental and require no hooking/unhooking from power supplies.”

For an additional fee, Amazing Accommodations also provides camper van renters with enough camping supplies for two people. Supplies needed for cooking, sleeping, safety, and storage are included in this package.

About Amazing Accommodations

Owner, Sabine Hagner, began Amazing Accommodations Alaska in 2008, and has been working in the motorhome rental and tourism business for the last 20 years. Located just north of Anchorage AK, this rental company offers RV, truck camper, van campers, and cabin rentals to Alaska residents, travelers, and tourists.