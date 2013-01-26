d'Oliveira & Associates Now Offers a No Win No Fee Promise in Effexor Cases

Personal Injury Law Firm Offers No Win - No Fee Promise For Clients Injured from the anti-depressant drug Effexor, which allegedly has been linked to increased depression and severe birth defects.

The Personal Injury Lawyers at d'Oliveira & Associates are currently seeking clients who experienced a worsening of depression symptoms, miscarriages, or birth defects while taking the anti-depressant drug Effexor. The firm is working with some of the leading Effexor lawyers in the country and are offering a "no win, no fee promise" to these individuals and families, which means that there will be no fee charged unless and until the client received a settlement or an award.

Belonging to a group of anti-depressant drugs known as Selective Serotonin & Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SSNRIs), Effexor is a very popular drug that was first introduced by Wyeth, which was purchased by Pfizer. Although a common complaint about the drug is that it actually worsens the symptoms of depression, an alarming number of reports and studies are linking Effexor use to birth defects and miscarriages for pregnant users.

Reports by a major Danish study led researchers to conclude that the exposure to anti-depressant medications did have an effect on "fetal brain development." Moreover, the Canadian Medical Association reported that researchers at the University of Montreal found that women taking Effexor during their pregnancies were significantly more likely to experience a miscarriage. The study found that the risk of suffering a miscarriage for Effexor, and other anti-depressant medication users, was 68 percent higher than those not taking such medications. Most alarming was the from that sample taken by the Quebec Pregnancy Registry who experienced the miscarriages, the use of Effexor doubled the risk of it.

If you or a loved one has suffered a miscarriage, birth defect, or has experienced worsening of depression symptons as a result of Effexor use, the attorneys at d'Oliviera & Associates want you to know that you may be entitled to compensation. Working with the leading dangerous drug and Effexor attorneys handling these cases, d'Oliveira & Associates wants to not only ensure that you are offered the legal representation you deserve, but to also tell you that there is a "No Win, No Fee Promise" for you claim.

For a free legal consolation, call 1-800-992-6878 or visit their website at Effexor Birth Defects Lawyer.

