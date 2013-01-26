Performance Difference Radio Host Laurie Genevish Talks with Performance Improvement Specialists Dr. Judy Hale and Deb Page on Business RadioX®

Business RadioX® Host Laurie Genevish sat down with Performance Improvement Specialists Dr. Judy Hale and Deb Page to talk about their new L3C organization, The Institute for Performance Improvement on her show Performance Difference Radio.

On Monday January 22nd, 2013, Laurie Genevish host of Performance Difference Radio on Business RadioX®, was joined by Performance Improvement Specialists Dr. Judy Hale and Deb Page to talk about their new L3C organization, The Institute for Performance Improvement and their mission to advance improvement in education and the workplace through social entrepreneurial efforts.

An L3C, or Low-profit Limited Liability Corporation, is a new type of organizational entity created by legislation in a growing number of states of, which allows for an organization organized like an LLC to enjoy many of the benefits of non-profits, such as grant development, while being able to generate a profit doing its core mission in benefit to the common good.

Deb Page, CPT, is a strategy and performance consultant in systemic improvement of performance. Throughout her career, Deb has established a reputation as an innovator and problem-solver that inspires and attains outstanding results.

Judith Hale, Ph.D., CPT of Hale Associates is one of the more prolific writers and well-known consultants in the field of performance improvement. She is the author of The Performance Consultant's Fieldbook 2nd ED,Performance-Based Certification, 2nd ED,Performance-Based Evaluation, and Performance-Based Management, and Outsourcing Training and Development.

Judy has been a consultant to management in the public and private sectors for more than 25 years. She specializes in performance improvement, certification programs, evaluation protocols, and the implementation of major interventions. She has served as Director of Certification and President of International Society for Performance Improvement (ISPI).

The two women have developed the fully evidence-based Certified School Improvement Specialist, awarded through a collaborative arrangement with the International Society for Performance Improvement. They also founded The Institute for Performance Improvement, a social entrepreneurial organization which develops Communities of Practice of high performing practitioners to facilitate meaningful work and sustainable improvement in education and the workplace.

The Institute trains individuals to effectively facilitate improvement using Human Performance Technology methods (HPT).

In November 2012, Deb and Dr. Hale published The School Improvement Specialist Field Guide via Corwin Press. The Field Guide is based on the ten Certified School Improvement Specialist standards and contains a wide variety of tools and processes for facilitating sustainable, systemic improvement.

