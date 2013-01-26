Foot and Ankle Support Walker Designed by United Surgical Associates Now Offered by Rehabmart.com

The ROM Standard Foot and Ankle Support Walker from USA provides stability and comfort with its unique low profile design. It gives the wearer a protected range of motion (ROM) when healing from trauma or post-operative procedures, and is indicated for use with acute ankle strains, stable fractures, soft tissue injuries and Achilles tendon repair following surgery.

Rehabmart.com, an online e-commerce company that sells rehabilitation and medical supplies, has joined into a distribution agreement with United Surgical Associates (USA) to offer their USA ROM Walker-Standard Foot and Ankle Support to an expanded consumer marketplace. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in California, United Surgical is a worldwide provider of superior quality orthopedic bracing supports for medical professionals and their patients. Their commitment to quality, function, comfort and customer satisfaction is well evident in every product that they manufacture, and their extensive product lines include both lower and upper extremity supports, walkers, splints, braces, shoes, post-op and cast shoes and boots, immobilizers, slings, and collars, along with a wide variety of foot and toe care supplies and other specialty orthopedic products.

The ROM Standard Foot and Ankle Support Walker from USA provides stability and comfort with its unique low profile design. It gives the wearer a protected range of motion (ROM) when healing from trauma or post-operative procedures, and is indicated for use with acute ankle strains, stable fractures, soft tissue injuries and Achilles tendon repair following surgery. The ROM Walker acts as a walking cast which allows the user to walk with the affected leg, while the non-skid rocker sole of the walker promotes a more natural gait.

The USA ROM Walker is available in multiple sizes to fit a wide assortment of wearers, and features range of motion settings between 45-degrees plantar-flexion and 30-degrees dorsi-flexion, in 7.5-degree increments, to customize therapy and rehabilitation for each unique individual's needs. “We are glad to introduce more consumers to the healing benefits of the ROM Walker-Standard Foot and Ankle Support from United Surgical Associates,” said Hulet Smith, OTR/L, MBA and CEO of Rehabmart. “Specifically designed for healthcare professionals to use with their patients, this innovative walker support cast offers versatility in function for a wide range of therapeutic applications for foot and ankle injuries and post-operative care. We are proud to offer this, and all of the superior quality orthopedic supports and braces from United Surgical to our customers at Rehabmart.com.”

About Rehabmart.com:

As an Occupational Therapist, the founder of Rehabmart, Hulet Smith, has the breadth of knowledge and experience necessary to match the needs of his customers with the very latest innovative products in the field of medical supplies and rehabilitation equipment. As a parent of special needs children, he has a personal interest in finding the best products to improve the lives of those who are disabled and medically challenged. Rehabmart.com is committed to provide superior customer service, competitive pricing and exceptional product offerings.

