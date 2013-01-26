Waterfront Properties at Ground Zero of Home Recovery

Coastal towns in Florida are among the hottest and most desirable places to live, according to industry reports.

Home prices throughout the United States are on a strong upswing, according to a new report by Standard & Poor's / Case-Shiller. The country has reached its highest year-over-year increase since 2009, with prices of single-family homes jumping 4.3 percent in October 2012, the latest month for which figures are available. Another report by analysts at CoreLogic puts the number at 6.3 percent and says it's the highest year-over-year increase since 2006. Trulia, a real-estate data company that studies listings, had more current figures showing a 5.1-percent rise in real-estate prices between December of 2011, and December of 2012.

All good news – especially for Waterfront Properties and Club Communities, Jupiter's luxury-real-estate leader.

Statistics show the real boom in the real-estate market is taking place along the Florida coast. California's beach towns also are flourishing with hot property. Demand from investors is fueling the trend, and the result is that the marketplace is becoming one of the seller's variety, as opposed to one of the buyer's variety.

Juno Beach homes for sale are continuously being snapped up by those looking to live in a thriving real-estate market. Those same buyers also are attracted by prices that, while on the rise, are affordable and won't be for everybody much longer. A story on the online magazine Business Insider reported a seller in Jacksonville Beach, Fla., was able to name her price because she received so many inquiries on her listing.

Realtors are in agreement that buyers should act now if they want to get into their dream home. Record-low interest rates don't seem to be rising but eventually will, and the price is right, right now.

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. issued a report that predicts U.S. home prices to increase 3.4 percent in 2013. The Standard & Poor's / Case-Shiller expectation of rising home prices is 5 percent in 2013.

For information about southeast Florida waterfront homes, call 561-746-7272.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10362835.htm