Top Echelon Poll: 29% of Recruiters Plan to Attend More Industry Events

According to a recent poll conducted by Top Echelon Network, an elite network of highly specialized search firms, over 29% of recruiters indicated that they plan to attend more industry events such as conferences and conventions in 2013.

In years past, the number of industry events that a recruiter attended was usually an indication of how well that recruiter was faring on their desk or how well their firm was faring. If the recruiter and/or firm were doing well, then the recruiter attended a number of events.

With that in mind, are there recruiters who are planning to attend more events in 2013? And if so, how many are they planning to attend? Top Echelon Network, an elite network of highly specialized search firms, uncovered the answer to these questions by recently conducting a poll of its membership.

According to that poll, over 29% of recruiters indicated that they plan to attend more industry events such as conferences and conventions in 2013.

As part of that poll, Top Echelon Network asked the following question: “Do you plan to attend more recruiting industry events in 2013 than you did in 2012?”

A little over 29% of recruiters indicated that they “plan to attend more.” In addition, a majority of respondents (40.8%) stated that they “plan to attend the same number.”

A very small percentage (4.9%) chose “No, I plan to attend fewer” as their answer. However, a larger percentage (25.2%) selected “I don't know at this point.”

According to Top Echelon Network Membership Development Coordinator Drea Codispoti, CPC/CERS the results of this poll are a further indication that this year should be better for recruiters than 2012.

“These numbers suggest that recruiters have a lot of confidence at the beginning of 2013,” said Codispoti. “They believe this will be a good year, both for their billings and their firms, and they're willing to make an investment of time, energy, and money by attending industry events.

“At Top Echelon, we've always been advocates of continuous education and training. That's one of the reasons we hold two events a year—our National Convention and our Fall Conference. These events have helped our recruiters by giving them an opportunity to learn not only from some of the best trainers in the business, but also from each other. We're pleased that many of them are planning to attend more events in 2013.”

Top Echelon Network was founded in 1988 in Canton, Ohio. Nearly 400 recruiting firms from all major industries are Preferred Member recruiters in Top Echelon Network.

Click here to find out more about Top Echelon Network.

Click here to apply for Network membership.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10362479.htm