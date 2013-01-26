Verified Reviews for Vapor Steam Cleaners Announced by 1-800-GO-VAPOR.com

'Verified Buyer' Designation Clearly Identifies Consumers Who Are Submitting Reviews Of Vapor Steam Cleaners That They Actually Own

1-800-GO-VAPOR.com, an authorized dealer of Ladybug vapor steam cleaners, the world's leading brand of quality built Italian-made steam vapor systems (the only vapor steam cleaner brand to offer the proprietary patented TANCS® technology), today announced that it will continue to partner with PowerReviews to provide verified customer product reviews.

PowerReviews works with over 1,000 online retailers, including Staples, Toys“R”Us, Ritz Camera, Conair, Walgreen's, Radio Shack and The Sports Authority. Their tag-based review solution, which captures data using “tags,” or succinct keywords about "Pros," "Cons," "Best Uses,” and "Reviewer Lifestyle," is preferred 2-to-1 over Amazon reviews by consumers in research conducted by Keynote Systems.

“We often take it for granted that if a company includes a testimonial for their product, it is legitimate and they can back it up,” says V. K. Dunlop of 1-800-GO-VAPOR.com. “Look for legitimate people when reading product reviews. ‘Sue' from Seattle and ‘Chuck' from Charlotte are a bit weak. 1-800-GO-VAPOR.com posts a product review only if it written by a Verified Buyer.

According to PowerReviews, a Verified Buyer is an individual who has purchased the reviewed product and submitted their review through a specific process that tracks purchase history. The designation is intended to clearly identify those consumers who are submitting reviews of products that they own.

“Thanks to our many loyal customers, whose confidence in us has led to our growth and success, 1-800-GO-VAPOR.com is a recognized leader in the vapor steam cleaner industry,” says Dunlop. “By continuing to partner with PowerReviews, we are to continuing to provide our customers with the ultimate in trust and convenience.”

Ladybug vapor steam cleaners are the only steam vapor system on the market that offer the proprietary patented TANCS® (Thermo Accelerated Nano Crystal Sanitation) technology. When equipped with TANCS®, Ladybug vapor steam cleaners like the popular Ladybug 2200S steam cleaner qualify as a disinfection device for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“TANCS®-equipped vapor steam cleaners proudly display an EPA Establishment Number using a yellow sticker,” says Dunlop. “Don't be fooled by imitations. Spend some time on our website reading our Ladybug steam cleaner reviews powered by PowerReviews. Ladybug is the best of the best.”

Located in Lake Forest, Illinois, 1-800-GO-VAPOR.com is moving fast to educate consumers and businesses that finally, there's a feasible, environmentally friendly alternative to chemicals. The company markets Reliable, Vapamore and Ladybug steam vapor systems worldwide. For more information, call 1-800-468-2767. 1-800-GO-VAPOR.com is a proud member of the Safer Chemicals, Healthy Families coalition, a nationwide effort to protect families from toxic chemicals. To stay safe and avoid toxic chemicals, keep abreast of the latest news with 1-800-GO-VAPOR.com's Twitter account, @1800GOVAPOR.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebLadybugSteamCleanerReview/GreenCleaningChemicalFree/prweb10362250.htm