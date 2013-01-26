Barnfield Top the Leader Board

Barnfield have officially topped the leader board in the GCSE results rankings following the release of the verified league tables for last summer's exams.

Barnfield West Academy was confirmed top of the class for the major government benchmark of five A*-C grades including English and Maths, more than quadrupling its rate since 2007 when it became a Barnfield Academy, from 16% to 74%. A fantastic 100% netted 5+ A*-C grades.

Barnfield South Academy saw 51% of students achieve 5+ A*-C grades including English and Maths – an increase of 38% overall or on average 7.6% increase each year since joining Barnfield Federation 5 years ago.

Barnfield Skills Academy(the world's first studio school) was in October graded as good by Ofsted and ranked 4th in the Luton league table with a GCSE value added score of 1027 and a 100% success rate in vocational qualifications.

The skills academy is also helping business-minded students flourish in a practical environment.

Last summer Barnfield College achieved its best ever results at 89% success and ranked in the top 4% of highest achieving colleges in the country.

Barnfield Chief Executive Sir Peter Birkett said: “Today's league tables confirm that the family of Barnfield College and schools are raising standards, providing choice and improving life chances.

“We are delighted to be celebrating our best ever results across the board but we are not complacent and will improve these further in 2013.”

