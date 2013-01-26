Contemporary Heaven Adds to Massive Philips Lighting Range

Stocking some unique and unusual modern lighting, Contemporary Heaven has new additions to the Massive Philips lighting range. This includes new wall lights and ceiling lights with modern minimalist designs, many of which are special eco lights with low power consumption and low wattage bulbs.

Contemporary Heaven stocks a wide range of Massive Philips lighting, including wall lights, pendant lights, ceiling lights, bathroom lights, desk lights, children's lights, contemporary chandeliers, floor standing lamps and table lamps. Over the last few days some new additions have been made to the range, like the Katie wall lamp in black or white, or the Riley wall and ceiling light in brushed metal and frosted glass. In all there have been more than twenty new lights added to the already huge choice of modern lighting at Contemporary Heaven, each of which can be easily found in the new products section on the website.

The current online catalogue includes more than six hundred lights, with two hundred and fifty Massive Philips lights alone, providing a wide choice of lighting. The Contemporary Heaven website has also added a new category in lighting for ceiling lights to make finding that perfect light just a little bit easier. Other lighting brands stocked by Contemporary Heaven include Kartell, Kundalini, Koziol, Sompex, Esprit and Leitmotiv, all of which provide unique and feature lighting for the modern home. A small sample of the lighting available is on display in the Contemporary Heaven Showroom in Hitchin, Hertfordshire.

Massive Philips lights vary in cost to suit all budgets, going from ten pounds up to nearly five hundred pounds in price. Some of the novel lights produced by the Massive Philips brand are extremely practical, like the Spot On range which features mini spotlight units which can be placed almost anywhere since they are battery operated. Many of these Spot On lights also having motion or light sensors to reduce battery use. The Massive Philips Imageo Candle Lights on the other hand are designed to create a cosy atmosphere, are wireless and produce light that looks just like a candle. Massive Philips also produces a lot of economical lights, using modern technology to reduce power usage.

About the Company

Contemporary Heaven is a Hertfordshire based retailer and manufacturer with online outlets in the UK, Holland, France, Germany, Poland and the US. They are a subsidiary of Roco Verre LTD which has been in existence for more than 15 years, supplying a range of home accessories to retailers, businesses and individuals. Their range of home accessories includes modern clocks, custom time zone clocks, personalised school clocks, coasters and placemats, unusual wall mirrors, storage solutions, contemporary lighting, bathroom accessories, barware and much more.

For more information, visit http://www.contemporaryheaven.co.uk

Contact Details:

Roco Verre Ltd

Contemporary Heaven Division

68 Wilbury Way

Hitchin

Herts

Ph.: 44 (0)1462 451199

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10361545.htm