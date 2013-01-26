Bouncy Castle Manufacturer Andy J Leisure Celebrates its 20th Anniversary

The UK-Based Company Features a Wide Range of Fun, Festive and Extremely Well-Made Bouncy Castles, Slides, Obstacle Courses and Much More

Andy J Leisure, a manufacturer of bouncy castles and other inflatables that is based in Merseyside of the United Kingdom, have just celebrated their 20th anniversary. The company stocks a huge range of bouncy castles, giant inflatable slides, accessories for bouncy castles and much more. For startups and established companies that wish to offer bouncy castle hire packages, Andy J Leisure is an outstanding source of high-quality, affordable and safe products that can provide people with hours of fun.

Because it is imperative that bouncy castles are safe as well as enjoyable, Andy J Leisure prides itself on using the correct British Standard UK PVC for bouncy castle manufacturers. The company also follows all RPII testing when necessary, fixes 2-inch nylon webbing to its bouncing beds, and sews with an exceptionally strong nylon thread in double stitches, with quadruple stitching underneath the bouncing beds for extra durability.

During the two decades it has been in business, many local companies have come to rely on Andy J Leisure for their attractive and safe products that can even include handpainted artwork. These companies have included bouncy castle hire Glasgow Castles and bouncy castle hire Surrey company Best Bounce.

“Our customer service satisfaction scheme ensures that we will beat any price on any bouncy castles, bouncy castle slides, sumo suits or any other bouncing castles product” an article on the company's website noted, adding that as one of the largest bouncy castle manufacturers in the UK, Andy J Leisure can have a Start up bouncy castle pack deal produced for customers in just 5 days from order.

“Our unique designs make us stand out from the competition and are proud of our bouncy castle and slides heritage.”

Anybody who would like to learn more about Andy J Leisure is welcome to visit the company's user-friendly website; there, they can browse through full-colour photos of the many bouncy castles and other products, and read in-depth information about the company and how it can help businesses of any size with their inflatable needs. Whether it's the leading bouncy castle hire Liverpool company MJ Castles or a brand new startup that wants to offer inflatable slides for hire, the friendly and knowledgeable staff at Andy J Leisure is ready and able to help.

About Andy J Leisure:

Andy J Leisure's website offers a range of bouncy castles, slides, moonwalks, rodeo bulls, obstacle courses and sumo suits all manufactured in their UK factory. The company adheres to all UK and EU legislation and follows the RPII guidelines where necessary. Over the years, Andy J Leisure have supplied to thousands of companies in 150 countries across the world. For more information, please visit http://www.andyj.co.uk

Andy J Leisure

Park Farm

Ox Lane

MERSEYSIDE

L35 1QA

