Singapore Immigration Policy Changes Portend Greater Scrutiny Of Work Pass Applications, Predicts GuideMeSingapore.com

Starting from 1 April 2013, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will raise the administrative fees for all work pass applications. This would allow MOM to better meet operating costs and develop new service initiatives that will lead to better customer convenience and experience.

Over the last two years, multiple revisions have been made to raise the requirements and fees for work and dependent passes in Singapore. This is in line with the government's plan to restrict immigration, which has led to overcrowding and a surge in property prices.

However, Janus Corporate Solutions, a leading Singapore company incorporation services firm and parent company of GuideMeSingapore.com, believes these changes do not mean that Singapore no longer welcomes foreigners to work or start a business in Singapore. “The government is just being more selective in issuing work passes,” said Ms. Jacqueline Low, Chief Operating Officer of Janus. “Despite all these adjustments, highly-qualified foreign applicants are still able to set up businesses, work, and settle in Singapore.”

Each employment pass application is assessed based on factors such as the applicant's educational qualifications, professional experience, and salary level. Different employment passes have different minimum salary levels the applicant must meet. If the applicant is starting a business in Singapore instead of working for an employer, as part of the entrepreneur pass application the business plan of the company will also be assessed.

“Approval for work passes is entirely up to the authorities,” said Ms. Low. “However, it is also important to know what they are looking for in assessing an application. We have staff who have previously been on the other side of the fence at the Ministry of Manpower in approving such passes. We value-add to our clients in our ability to present a stronger case for their application.”

At the same time, Ms Low believes in providing objective counsel if a pass application is unlikely to be approved. “We don't give our clients false hopes in order to make a sale,” said Ms Low. “This not only incurs extra cost for the client but also causes the client to suffer in the end. It is more important for my company to win the trust of our clients by operating with integrity than to make profits by misleading them.”

Singapore's immigration policies are geared towards building a world-class workforce. The country has been a popular destination for expatriates from all over the world. It was ranked #1 for ‘Best Quality of Life in Asia' by Mercer Consulting (2010), as well as #1 for ‘Country Whose Expats Earn the Highest Income' by HSBC's Expat Explorer Survey (2010).

