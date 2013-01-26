NVISION Laser Eye Centers Hires New VP of Operations

Laura Sullivan has been appointed the new VP of Operations at NVISION Laser Eye Centers.

“We are thrilled that Laura has joined NVISION Laser Eye Centers team. She will oversee operations for all our 17 Center locations throughout California,” said Cooper. “Laura has significant experience in integrating acquired locations via training, work flow, rebranding and on-boarding of new surgeons and clinical staff.”

Prior to joining NVISION, Sullivan was head of operations for Bosley, a hair replacement company with 23 surgical centers.

She has a bachelor of arts degree from UC Berkley and her law degree from Hastings College of Law in San Francisco.

About NVISION Laser Eye Centers

NVISION Laser Eye Centers now has 17 locations throughout California. NVISION Laser Eye Centers is the first provider in California to offer LASIK eye surgery with the Swiss-engineered Ziemer Femto LDVD Crystal Line™ Laser -- the highest level of laser vision correction available today. NVISION is also the first provider in California to offer the bladeless, computer-controlled LenSx laser, unquestionably the most technologically advanced option for laser cataract surgery.

With more than 1,400 eye doctors who refer their patients and trust their own eyes to NVISION surgeons, NVISION Laser Eye Centers is the Eye Doctors' #1 Choice.

