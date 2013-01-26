Hair Studio Sonterra of San Antonio Chosen to Receive Salon Today Magazine's Top 200 Award for Outstanding Salon at the 16th Annual Awards Ceremony in New Orleans

Salon Today magazine Top 200 awards ceremony in New Orleans featured the beauty industries outstanding industry leaders. Hair Studio Sonterra San Antonio received the award for achievements in growth.

Hair Studio Sonterra of San Antonio, Texas was recognized by Salon Today as a top salon nationally in the beauty industry. This was the 16th anniversary of the annual beauty industry award that celebrates the accomplishments of the nation's Top 200 Salons. The awards ceremony held at The Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana is a celebration of these salons accomplishments during 2012. Hair Studio Sonterra was chosen in the “Growth” category for achieving outstanding annual growth. Owners Dana and Lance Lundgren accepted the award in New Orleans on Monday January 21, 2013 before a crowd of industry peers.

Striving always to improve, the salon has developed a unique and personal salon experience not available in any other local salon. The salon is designed into separate areas used by only one to two artists. These smaller unique areas create a comfortable, quiet and relaxing experience for the guest. Stylist and guest enjoy interaction that is both focused and personable. The studios experience includes wine and refreshments for all guests as well as complimentary Kerastase treatments with services.

Locally owned and operated in San Antonio Texas for over 10 years, the salon has evolved into a highly talented group of colorists and styling artists specializing in Goldwell color. Through the years the salon has focused on hair coloring and styling as the foundation, but remained cutting edge with the latest in new beauty services. The salon has earned a top reputation for eyelash extensions using NovaLash extensions system exclusively. SoCap hair extensions is among the most sought after services in the hair salon. The studio uses SoCap exclusively because of the high quality of the application process and the beauty of their European hair. Air Brush make up for those special occasions is another shining star in the salons vast array of beauty service. The air brush application process leaves that natural flawless look the all women love and brides seek for their special day. Over the past two years Hair Studio Sonterra has teamed up a top manufacturer of wigs and hair pieces to create a line of totally customized hair replacement systems. These systems are custom fitted and styled to meet each individual's needs and desires. Our stylists offer complete hair system services including styling, cutting and maintenance of your existing hair system.

Please visit the salon's website at http://www.HairStudioSonterra.com for more information about the salon.

