TerraServer Adds High Quality USGS Topo Maps Through Custom Web Service API

High Quality USGS Topographic Maps Enhance TerraServer's Data Library

TerraServer, the leader in online satellite and aerial imagery, is enhancing its data library with high quality United States Geological Survey (USGS) topographic maps. The topo maps provide additional mapping data and include topographic scales of 1:24,000, 1:63,360, 1:100,000, and 1:250,000.

USGS topo quads not only show the land contours, but also display bodies of water, forest cover, built-up areas, individual buildings, and other points of interest. Topographic maps have multiple uses such as geographic planning, architecture, earth sciences, and engineering as well as recreational uses including hiking, fishing, hunting, and orienteering. TerraServer customers are able to toggle between the topographic maps and high resolution, up-to-date aerial/satellite images through the TerraServer.com website.

The best known USGS maps are the 24K scale topographic maps, also known as 7.5-minute quadrangles, which are the only uniform map series that covers the entire United States in considerable detail. The expansion of the topographic maps will also include the USGS maps for Alaska where the primary scale is 1:63,360 because of its large land mass. The online TerraServer topo maps are delivered collarless and seamless, which means there are no borders and no gaps.

"USGS topographic maps are a vital continuation of our commitment to offer the best maps and imagery," said Brian Randy Funk, Executive Vice President of TerraServer. "These new maps are a great compliment to the current high quality satellite photos and aerial images on TerraServer."

The digital raster graphic (DRG) topo maps available are hosted in the TerraServer data library and delivered through the custom TerraServer API. The new TerraServer mapping platform utilizes the MapServer environment from the Open Source Geospatial Foundation (OSGeo) to create the custom Web Map Service (WMS) and interactive mapping applications.

"The new TerraServer on-demand cloud web services API hosts and serves all of the USGS topo maps," said Dave Overdier, Lead Developer, Software & Technology at TerraServer. "We have processed and stored over 500 gigabytes of mapping data onto our custom server deployment."

TerraServer topographic maps are now available for purchase with online downloading and printing options. TerraServer offers three different types of image downloads: Image Only - JPG, Georeferenced JPG, and Complete – All Files. Prints and posters are offered on various types of paper and with different finishes including glossy, matte, laminated, waterproof, and canvas.

About TerraServer®

Since 1997, TerraServer® has been as the world leader in online aerial/satellite imagery. The company is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and is the one-stop site for aerial photos, satellite pictures, and topo maps. The interactive TerraServer.com website allows users to easily search and view imagery from multiple sources. The company offers custom file downloads, prints/posters, online subscriptions, geospatial consulting, and broadcast/publication licensing.

http://www.TerraServer.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10360373.htm