Aeroseal's Director to Speak at Green Hospitality & Tourism Conference

Robert Seals To Share Details About New Green Technology That Is Helping Businesses Significantly Reduce Energy Usage / Improve Indoor Comfort

The Green Hospitality & Tourism Conference, set for February 12, 2013, at the DoubleTree Somerset Hotel & Conference Center, today announced Robert “Bobby” Seals, director of commercial sales and marketing, for Aeroseal, LLC, as a featured conference speaker. Seals will talk about a breakthrough technology out of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory that is changing the way many building managers and business owners are tackling energy conservation and at the same time, improving indoor comfort and air quality.

Bobby leads the commercial sales and marketing initiatives for Aeroseal, LLC, sole owner and licensee of aeroseal technology, the world's only patented process of sealing HVAC ductwork from the inside out. Through this unique approach to duct sealing, aeroseal technology allows users to 1) save money by sealing old ducts instead of investing in new ducts, (2) perform sealing that is impossible or inefficient from the outside, (3) significantly lower energy costs and meet aggressive energy-savings goals, (4) address serious indoor air quality issues associated with airborne contaminants that spread through leaky ducts and (5) remedy airflow/comfort issues associated with ductwork.

Aeroseal has sealed more than 4 million sq. ft. of commercial space and is recognized by many respected organizations, including the DOE, ASHRAE, EPRI, FEMP and USGBC.

Studies indicate that on average, 15-40% of all heating and cooling energy is lost through leaky ducts. Unfortunately, this problem was seldom addressed due to the difficulty associated with accessing ducts and finding leaks, the majority of which are hidden behind walls, under ceilings or beneath insulation. Aeroseal addresses these issues by automatically sealing ducts from the inside. The solution is obvious and easy, addresses serious issues, and delivers energy savings, with a 2-7 year payback.

Mr. Seals is a passionate engineer focused on energy efficiencies, tenant comfort and indoor air quality. He has proven expertise in assisting companies obtaining their sustainability goals and objectives. He is also a zealous business transformer and strategist with expertise in leading and creating cross-functional strategies and operations for an organization's market expansion. Mr. Seals has held various positions with Siemens, Carrier, Trane and Bryant.

Mr. Seals is a graduate of Louisiana State University College of Engineering, Louisiana College Pre-Med and University of Phoenix Masters in Business and Administration

About Green Tourism & Hospitality Conference

The Green Tourism & Hospitality Conference is presented by the New Jersey Chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, Fairleigh Dickinson University, and the Somerset County Business Partnership.

The Conference will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2013, at the DoubleTree Somerset Hotel & Conference Center in Somerset, NJ. Registration is currently open.

For more information about The Green Tourism & Hospitality Conference, visit http://www.scbp.org/greenprograms/.

About Somerset County Business Partnership

The Somerset County Business Partnership serves as central New Jersey's regional Chamber of Commerce. Members and investors represent public, private and community organizations, working in partnership and dedicated to maintaining and promoting economic prosperity and quality of life in Somerset County. The Somerset County Business Partnership is an essential partner for doing business in Somerset County, and as such is the premier regional business organization in New Jersey.

