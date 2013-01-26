Ms. Boss Films Uses Indiegogo For Madame C.J. Walker Film Project

Can African American Business Owners Use Crowdfunding To Raise Funds For Their Businesses? Ms. Boss Films Will Be A Great Case Study If It Is Successful In Raising The $285,000 For The Film.

Ms. Boss Films is a subsidy of Ms. Boss International which is owned Audrey Bell-Kearney. Audrey who is producing a new film titled Self-Made: Inspired By The Life And Times Of Madame C.J. Walker is using the crowdfunding site Indiegogo to help raise the funds for the film. The film is a full feature film that brings you the riveting story of Madame C.J. Walker who was born free of slavery, then orphaned and how she became the first female self-made millionaire in America to the silver screen, but the film also brings us into 2013 with our modern day young woman Jennifer who is struggling to build her dream with the hopes of becoming Self-Made.

For most African American business owners family and friends are our first experience with crowdfunding where most of the time we can raise some of the money that we need to get started. Our other option has been credit card financing. Now with sites like Indiegogo, Kickstarter and GoFundMe the world of raising the necessary funds has open up, and what's even more exciting is that President Obama has given his stamp of approval for this way of small business funding. I wish these sites were around when I started my first company Big Beautiful Dolls where my and I partner invented the first plus-size fashion dolls, states Audrey. We went to friends and family and were able to get the start-up capital, but we didn't have enough to sustain the company because the dolls were manufactured in Hong Kong. Eventually the company closed down after 5 years, but the passion for entrepreneurship didn't. Audrey felt like her experience could help so many people, so she became an author of I Have A Big Idea For My Own Business Now What and consultant to help new entrepreneurs get started on the right track. Now she is on a mission to start an Inspirational Movement into entrepreneurship. In order for our economy to get pumping again we have to create more businesses and more jobs. But not just any kind of businesses, they have to be businesses that the owners are truly passionate about and not just chasing the dollar.

The film is meant to educate younger generations about the legacy that Madame C.J. Walker built and left behind for us to learn from and build upon, but also to show anyone with a dream the possibility for making that dream come true.

The Self-Made campaign on Indiegogo is for $285,000 which is one of the largest campaigns ever launched on the site by an African American company. If Ms. Boss Films hit this goal it will be the first African American company to raise over a quarter million dollars for a project through crowfunding on Indiegogo.

I want to raise the money to make this film, because this way I will be proof to other African American business owners that they can use crowdfunding to kick start their business.

For more information on how to support Self-Made go to http://www.SelfMadeMovie2013.com or contact Audrey via email at Audrey(at)MsBossFilms(dot)com or at 862-205-1664.

