Favored Nations Entertainment Releases Long-Awaited Mattias IA Eklundh Album ‘Freak Guitar: The Smorgasbord' serves as a continuation to popular ‘Freak Guitar' series.

Nearly eight years after the last installment in his “Freak Guitar” series, Mattias IA Eklundh is set to release his latest edition, “Freak Guitar: The Smorgasbord" world wide on March 5th!

Known throughout the music world for his complex and blindingly fast guitar abilities, Eklundh is a guitarist that other musicians study. His “Freak Guitar” series is especially popular among accomplished metal guitar players, who appreciate the composition, technique and music theory Eklundh uses in his songs.

This double disc album “Freak Guitar: The Smorgasbord,” released by Favored Nations Entertainment, contains 40 brand new tracks and has something to draw in all types of listeners who enjoy a wide range of genres—not just metal. With the album, Eklundh has built on the complexities of his previous albums to create a new and eclectic sound.

“Mattias IA Eklundh is truly a musician's artist, and this new album is further proof of his standing in the industry,” said Sean Carpenter, spokesperson for Favored Nations Entertainment. “He once again demonstrates why he is one of the most respected guitarists in music industry today.”

The album features a blend of intricacy and accessibility, with both acoustic and shredding compositions that can be appreciated on the same level as any classical symphony. It brings together talent from across the music industry, including Fredrik Thordendal of the metal band Meshuggah, Guthrie Goven of the Aristocrats and Dweezil Zappa. To accompany the album, Eklundh will hit the road to perform clinics worldwide, offering fellow musicians the opportunity to gain insight into the innovative techniques used by the legendary guitarist.

Eklundh is a veteran heavy metal guitarist who rose to prominence with the Swedish melodic death metal band Soilwork, known for their acclaimed albums “The Chainheart Machine” and “Natural Born Chaos,” among many others. He is also an establishing member of Freak Kitchen, a progressive metal band known for the high technical levels of its arrangements, and he has earned global recognition for his trademark-style solos.

Eklundh is working with Favored Nations Entertainment, which was founded by fellow guitar legend Steve Vai—the man behind the most memorable guitar licks of his accomplished solo albums, White Snake, Frank Zappa, and the David Lee Roth Band.

For more on Mattias IA Eklundh and his new album, visit http://www.freakguitar.com.

