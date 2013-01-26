CarInfo1.com Launches Blog To Help People Make Good Vehicle Buying Decisions

Simply providing up to date vehicle records isn't enough, the company says.

CarInfo1.com has launched a blog that will provide consumers with up to date information and guidelines on how to purchase new and used cars as well as automotive accessories, in a move to improve their level of customer service.

“Our original model needs to grow,” said company spokesman Josh Fraser. “We have to provide more information than our competitors if we want to be the best company in our industry.”

CarInfo1.com traditionally provides people with vehicle history information for a fee. Consumers can then use that information when deciding if they want to purchase a given used car.

Now, with their blog at CarInfo1.com, the company will dispense additional consumer information for free. Initial blog posts discuss the reasons to buy or not buy a used car, and how to choose the right GPS for a given consumer's needs.

“As the blog grows we will offer more and more practical consumer tips,” Fraser said. “They can use our blog as a resource when making any automotive related buying decision. We have years of expertise in the automotive industry, and we want to share that with consumers.”

The company said the blog will be updated several times a week so that consumers can keep coming back to check for updated information.

“Other companies simply provide people with vehicle records,” Fraser said. “We want to do more than that.”

The company noted that it also plans to make information available via various social media sites including Twitter, Facebook and Google+.

“We will find every way possible to help our customers,” Fraser said.

