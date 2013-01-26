Fort Dearborn Company Receives Leadership in Safety Award

CNA Selects 10 Recipients Out of Over 1 Million Clients

Fort Dearborn Company today announced that it had received a national Leadership in Safety Award from CNA, the seventh largest U.S. commercial insurance carrier. Michael Saujani, Corporate Safety and Environment Director, Fort Dearborn Company, received the award at the company's headquarters in Elk Grove, IL on January 15, 2013.

“Fort Dearborn Company strongly believes in the importance of preventing unsafe events and creating a safer organization, both for our customers and associates,” said Saujani. “We are pleased to have our efforts acknowledged by CNA.”

CNA has presented only 10 Leadership in Safety Awards to their more than 1 million clients across the country this year.

“Fort Dearborn Company has taken a proactive approach to a safer organization and product safety issues by educating themselves about common risks in their industry, identifying problem areas in advance and then implementing the necessary steps to help prevent an unsafe event or business disruption from occurring,” said Bill Boyd, SVP, CNA. “We consider Fort Dearborn Company to be an industry role model with regard to these important workplace and product issues.”

“This award has been accomplished through the dedicated efforts of all of our associates and truly speaks to our industry-leading commitment to safety and continuous improvement”, stated Jeff Brezek, CEO, Fort Dearborn Company.

CNA's Leadership in Safety Award recognizes customers who take the initiative to create a safer, more productive workplace, encourage behaviors that prevent unsafe events and prepare for potential business disruptions.

About Fort Dearborn Company

Fort Dearborn Company is a leading supplier of high-impact decorative labels for the beverage, food, household products, nutraceutical, paint and coatings, personal care, private label/retail and spirits markets. The company provides cut & stack, pressure sensitive, roll-fed and shrink sleeve labels across multiple print technologies including digital, flexographic, offset lithographic and rotogravure. Headquartered in Illinois, the company has ten operating divisions in North America, employing over 1,200 associates.

