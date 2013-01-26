Sylvester & Maley Ranked in "Best Law Firms" 2013 by U.S. News & World Report / Best Lawyers®

U.S. News & World Report / Best Lawyers® has awarded Vermont personal injury law firm Sylvester & Maley a Metropolitan Tier One ranking in its 2013 “Best Law Firms” rankings in the practice areas of Medical Malpractice Law and Personal Injury Litigation.

Vermont personal injury law firm Sylvester & Maley, Inc., has been awarded a metropolitan tier one ranking in the 2013 edition of U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms." The firm is recognized in two areas: Medical Malpractice Law and Personal Injury Litigation in the Burlington, VT region.

The “Best Law Firms” rankings are based on a combination of client feedback, information provided on the Law Firm Survey, and Best Lawyers® data. For more on the methodology, see Best Law Firms 2013. The list represents law firms given consistently impressive performance ratings by clients and peers. Achieving a high ranking is a special distinction that signals a unique combination of excellence and breadth of expertise.

Best Law Firms is a joint publication of U.S. News Media Group and Best Lawyers. The mission of “Best Law Firms” is to help guide referring lawyers and clients. The rankings in their entirety are posted online at bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

Separately, Best Lawyers® selected to its annual listing of The Best Lawyers in America, four attorneys from Sylvester & Maley in 2012. They are: Alan F. Sylvester, John P. Maley, Michael S. Brow, and Christopher J. Maley. Based on these listings, Best Lawyers has top-listed the firm in Vermont in both areas of personal injury litigation (plaintiffs) and medical malpractice law (plaintiffs).

Sylvester & Maley was founded in Burlington, Vermont in 1975 for the purpose of representing injured victims and their families. Since that time, the firm's attorneys have successfully handled personal injury cases of local and national significance in a number of areas, including: automobile accidents, defective products, medical malpractice, pharmaceuticals, recreational accidents, liquor server's liability, carbon monoxide poisoning, and sexual abuse. For more information these attorneys and the firm's recent verdicts and settlements, see sylvestermaley.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebbest/vermont/prweb10359269.htm