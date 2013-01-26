Steviva Brands Unveils Stevia-Based Syrup Blend Designed to Replace High Fructose Corn Syrup in Beverages

All-natural, GMO-free sweetener has identical mouthfeel, flavor profile as HFCS.

Steviva Brands, Inc., one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of stevia-based sweeteners and other bulk-ingredient sweeteners, has introduced a Stevia-based syrup blend designed to replace high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) in beverages.

Developed by Steviva Brands to replace HFCS 55, Steviva BlendTM Syrup is an all-natural liquid sweetener comprised of a proprietary combination of extracts, natural flavors and thickeners lending, a mouthfeel identical to corn syrup and a sweet flavor profile that has no aftertaste.

“The challenge for beverage manufacturers has been to cut calories and deliver the flavor and mouthfeel of traditional soft drinks," said Thom King, president of Steviva Brands, Inc. “Flavor matching, including replicating the sweetness temporal profile of HFCS, is critical for consumers to switch from regular sodas to diet drinks. Because this syrup is optimized to provide sweetness and body, it is a no-added sugar ‘magic bullet' for sweetening beverages.”

Steviva Blend Syrup is made with stevia, an herb which is 200 to 300 times sweeter than sucrose, making its caloric contribution to beverages negligible. Its sweetness comes from two primary steviol glycosides within the leaves of the South American plant, Stevia rebaudiana. The levels of these, as well as the 100 or more chemical components also present, determine the flavor profile.

While HFCS has 4 calories and 0 fiber per gram, this product yields 30 calories and 6 grams fiber per 100 grams. “Stevia is shelf-stable and pH-stable, making this blend ideally suited for acidic products like soft drinks,” said King. “Its flavor pairs especially well with colas, though it's neutral enough to work with other profiles as well.”

All Steviva Brands ingredients are made using a proprietary water-extraction process so there are no residual solvents or petrochemicals to deliver unique flavor and performance characteristics. All Steviva Brands products are also pesticide and GMO-free.

About Steviva Brands:

Steviva Brands, Inc., was founded in 1999 and has become one of the premiere producers of stevia based sweeteners and other bulk ingredient sweeteners, including Steviva BlendTM, FructeviaTM, SteviaSweetTM and SteviaSweet 95/60TM stevia extract. Steviva Brands sweeteners and bulk ingredients are all natural, GMO free, soy free, corn free and allergen free. More information about Steviva Brands is available at: http://www.steviva.com.

