Paddle Board and Surfboard Manufacturer to Attend Private College Career Day

Every April, the University in Lacey, Wash., hosts career day for their students. This year, Kiston Boards has been asked to represent their brand at the event, which is held on their campus.

"Our current design engineer is a graduate of Saint Martins," said Kitson Boards President, Michael Kitson. "What better place to find potential employees with the most up to date skill set than at our local university."

Since their start in April of last year, Kitson Boards, which specializes in custom made carbon fiber paddle boards and surfboards, has continued to grow its manufacturing and administrative team to meet the demand in sales.

"What started as a one man production team has already tripled in the past few months," said Kitson, "And we already need more."

Kitson Boards is a subsidiary of AmazingUniverse.com, Inc. which is also responsible for Wine Rack Store.com and was founded by Michael and Denise Kitson. Kitson Boards, LLC headquarters is located in Olympia, WA. Kitson Boards are all crafted out of the ultra durable and long lasting carbon fiber material. All production of surfboards, paddle boards and wakesurf boards, as well as the people behind the brand are based in North America and is the only board producer to do so. Kitson Boards prides itself on outstanding customer service and only the finest in recreational boarding and accessories. Free shipping is available throughout the continental USA.

