Logo Work Gloves Introduces New Camouflage Mechanic Gloves

Utah based, Logo Work Gloves, announce the release of a new camouflage mechanic glove.

Logo Work Gloves, a company specializing in the private labeling of gloves for their customers, has announced the release of new camouflage mechanic gloves. This new addition has been long awaited by many who are looking to purchase a custom mechanic glove that is a little different than the rest.

This glove has a synthetic leather (Clarino Parity) palm that is described on the company's website as “...breathable, soft and lightweight as well as water resistant and extremely durable.” Each glove has a stretch knit back and neoprene over the knuckles.

Web-Op, an internet marketing and web development firm, will help in the process of promoting this promotional glove on the internet. When asked about the new product, Web-Op's staff expressed their optimism for online sales of this new sought after promotional item.

