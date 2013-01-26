Mountz Launches New Website Design

Mountz, Inc – the torque tool specialists has recently completed a new redesign of its website, http://www.mountztorque.com. The launch of the new website offers quick and easy access to essential torque information and richer online content for engineers.

Mountz, Inc – the torque tool specialists has recently completed a new redesign of its website, http://www.mountztorque.com. The launch of the new website offers quick and easy access to essential torque information and richer online content for engineers. As part of the ongoing effort by Mountz to enhance the quality and availability of information to users, the website features extensive content including torque tips, training tips, tool calibration guides, tool selection advice, updates to torque standards, videos, case studies and application stories to help enhance knowledge of torque and correct tool use. The website is a true resource for engineers.

The user-friendly site boasts a modern, colorful design and streamlined user experience. Easy to navigate, the website engages engineers with extensive product information to help engineers (as well as general users) understand the complete range of torque tool solutions available and access resources in the Learning Center. “The resources on the site help to educate and allow greater job performance,” said Chris Morris, Marketing Manager at Mountz. “Much of the data engineers ask us for everyday has been incorporated into this new dynamic site at the request of our customers.”

Other innovative functions on the site are the two resourceful web applications, "Torque Tool Selector" and the "Torque Conversion Calculator". These applications provide users with valuable information to help improve job performance and productivity. The "Torque Conversion Calculator" allows users to quickly convert torque measurement units. The "Torque Tool Selector" helps engineers narrow a selection of torque tools to fit his or her application.

Designed with the user experience firmly in mind the site features easier navigation, support, service, unique products, as well as special areas for customer interaction. Furthermore, the website allows users to share products and pages that interest them via social media. Globally, viewers have over 300 options to share the Mountz web pages.

Mountz has been in business for 45 years, solving torque problems, sharing information and providing the industry's best torque tools. The new Mountz website design archives our in-depth knowledge of torque solutions and gives users 24/7/365 access. Mountz, known in the industry as the nation's premier torque tool supplier, is an ISO 9001 certified and ISO 17025 accredited company. Mountz offers tools that comply with ISO6789:2003 and are constructed from high quality materials, engineered for superior reliability and safety, tested and backed by an industry leading warranty.

Mountz believes in torque education. Providing engineers practical and theoretical information about torque is vital for the production of quality products. In closing Morris states, “the more knowledge and torque education Mountz offers through the new website, the easier it is for engineers to create a quality torque control program that is best suited for their needs.”

Controlling torque is essential for companies to ensure their product's quality, safety and reliability isn't compromised. The failure of a three-cent fastener that isn't properly tightened can lead to catastrophic or latent failures. Fasteners that are insufficiently torqued can vibrate loose and excessive torque can strip threaded fasteners. Using a quality torque tool has become increasingly important for many companies to ensure that proper torque is being applied and maintains gauge requirements associated with the ISO 9001 Quality Standard.

