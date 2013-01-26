Kitsilano Kitty's Closet Online Boutique Expands to Include Luxury Consignment!

Consignment and second hand shopping, once considered low-class and kept on the downlow, is now chic and done online. It can even be a moneymaker as well as a money saver for the ladies (and men) who love to shop.

This is the closet everyones wishes they had at home! Kitsilano Kitty's Closet is packed with a wide range of clothing, footwear and accessories starting at $10, are pre-owned, pre-loved and with many still with tags on. Whether patrons are into vintage, elegance, trends, denim, casual or athletic wear - if they dig deep enough into this Closet chances are they will find what they are looking for.

Since launching in August 2012, partners Helen Siwak and Vlassis Xanthopoulos have been thrifting for treasures, scouring craigslist for freebies and hitting yard sales every weekend looking for items that fulfill their 3R's philosophy: Reduce, ReUse & Recycle. They believe by buying second hand patrons reduce the amount of natural resources needed for the production of new items, reduces environmental damage, and lessens the human toll of labour that may be underage and underpaid.

The partners were so pleased with the initial online response to their items, in October Kitsilano Kitty's Closet built on it's ebay storefront success to include a stand alone boutique URL KitsilanoKittysCloset.com which is backed by Canadian company Shopify.

Only a few months later, Kitsilano Kitty's Closet is now working with high end retail stores move their deadstock and out of season items that take up valuable rack space or crowd storerooms and warehouses. This is a big step next step for the two partners who acknowledge that there is a high level of trust that must be held between the consignor and consignee especially when garments are $500 and over.

"When dealing with European designers like Malene Birger, Laurel Germany, and Luisa Cerano, we must ensure that these items are first and foremost safe from harm while in our possession and that we know the market well enough to get the best price possible for their luxury line items." says President Helen Siwak.

With textile recycling burgeoning into a billion dollar a year industry, small online businesses like Kitsilano Kitty's Closet have the opportunity to grow one pair of Gucci's at a time!

