GranuFlo Lawsuit Update: Motion for Consolidation Filed

The Thompson Law Firm is reporting that plaintiffs have filed a motion to consolidate all federally-filed lawsuits involving dialysis concentrates GranuFlo and NaturaLyte. The firm continues to investigate claims on behalf of patients who suffered serious cardiac events during or shortly after dialysis.

The Thompson Law Firm reports that plaintiffs have filed a motion to consolidate all federally-filed lawsuits involving GranuFlo and NaturaLyte, a Dec. 13 Reuters article reports.* Those two products, used in dialysis patients, are the subject of 37 pending federal lawsuits in at least ten states, alleging that the dialysis concentrates caused serious cardiopulmonary injuries, according to a brief filed with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation. Now, court papers indicate that at least two different defective drug law firms have requested consolidation in Alabama, Massachusetts or Mississippi. (In re Fresenius GranuFlo/NaturaLyte Dialysate Litigation, MDL no. 2428)

GranuFlo and NaturaLyte are used in dialysis, a medical procedure performed to clean the blood of people whose kidneys cannot do this on their own. The nation's top supplier of dialysis machines and disposable products is Fresenius Medical Care, the maker of GranuFlo and NaturaLyte. According to [The New York Times, these two products contain more of an active ingredient than competing products. Many doctors administering the drugs didn't realize this, potentially leading to inappropriate use of GranuFlo and NaturaLyte—which were implicated in 941 cases of cardiac arrest inside Fresenius clinics in 2010, the Times reports.

In November of 2011, Fresenius sent an internal memo explaining this to doctors in its own proprietary dialysis centers; however, The Times reports that at that time, Fresenius did not issue the same warning to competing dialysis centers that used GranuFlo and NaturaLyte. It wasn't until March of 2012—after the problem was exposed by an anonymous report to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration—that Fresenius issued the same warning to other centers, according to the Times. The FDA is still investigating whether the failure to warn outside clinics by Fresenius was a violation of federal law, the Times reports, but has issued a safety recall on the products.

It's not clear how many patients may have been at risk between the internal memo and the March FDA action, but court papers** say attorneys have received thousands of inquiries from families across the United States, and that there are more than 350,000 dialysis patients in the country.

“I expect that Fresenius may face hundreds or even thousands of GranuFlo lawsuits,” said attorney H. Lee Thompson. “Patients who suffered cardiac arrest during or shortly after dialysis may be able to recover financial compensation for the loss of a loved one, lost income, medical bills and other losses.”

About Thompson Law Firm

To learn more about your rights and potential legal options, call the Thompson Law Firm today. Led by experienced defective product lawyer H. Lee Thompson, the Thompson Law Firm represents patients and their families from across Ohio. For a free consultation, fill out the online form at http://www.thethompsonlawfirm.com/ohio-dialysis-attorney/ or call us toll-free at 1-888-536-1373.

*reuters.com/article/2012/12/13/fmc-lawsuits-idUSWEB171120121213

**Interested party response of plaintiffs seeking transfer & coordination of actions to the Southern District of Mississippi, or, in the alternative, the Northern District of Alabama (MDL 2428)

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10358096.htm