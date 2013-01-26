TASC's Claim ConneX Adds Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico

TASC's innovative Claim ConneX feature has expanded its reach again by adding this carrier!

TASC, a national leader in employee benefit plans administration, has established a claim feed connection with Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Every week more and more insurance carriers are getting on board with DirectPay's great Claim ConneX option!

Claim ConneX simplifies the employee benefits claim process, making life easier for employers and their employees. Using state-of-the-art technology, Claim ConneX allows employers to take advantage of instant carrier file transmissions. This process provides higher quality service with less chance for errors and communication breakdown. With a DirectPay Plan, also known as a Health Reimbursement Arrangement, employers control the cost of their employee benefits and encourage employees to spend wisely on their medical care. All employer contributions to the Plan are tax deductible to the employer and are tax-free to the employee.

Some of the insurance carriers already connected to Claim ConneX include: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, and Texas, Coventry-Group Health Plan, Guardian Life Insurance Company, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Health Plus of Michigan, Iowa Health Systems, Medical Mutual of Ohio, Physicians Plus Insurance Corp, and United Health Care of River Valley.

About TASC

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, TASC is the nation's largest, privately held, stand-alone third-party administrator of benefits accounts, compliance, and payroll services for more than 60,000 sole proprietors, family farmers and business owners. TASC's services include AgriPlanNOW, BizPlanNOW, COBRAToday, DirectPay, ERISAEdge, FlexSystem, FMLAMatters, PayPath, and RetireeBilling. For more information visit: http://www.tasconline.com.

