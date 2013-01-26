A New Hitachi Power Tools Website has been Released

Online retailer Toolbox.co.uk has for many years stocked Hitachi products due to their top notch build quality and reputation within the industry. Now Hitachi has launched a new website to showcase their wide range of tools, so what does this mean for Toolbox and other retailers?

Online retailer Toolbox.co.uk has for many years stocked Hitachi products due to their top notch build quality and reputation within the industry. Now Hitachi has launched a new website to showcase their wide range of tools, so what does this mean for Toolbox and other retailers?

Apparently, not that much. As the new Hitachi site has been created primarily to showcase and go into detail on their entire range of tools – there is no direct purchasing option; as such, it will minimally affect online retailers.

Toolbox.co.uk was quite excited for this brand new Hitachi website being released, however. “Hitachi is without a doubt one of the biggest tool brands in the UK market, alongside DeWalt, Makita and Black & Decker. The new site will strengthen their position in this market even further by giving potential buyers and tradesmen a single location to browse through their entire range of tools – rather than fleeting to various websites to find the correct information” explains Lee Taylor, General Manager at Toolbox.

Online retailers of Hitachi products will also benefit from the newly designed site as they'll now be able to gather information on new products by simply navigating to the Hitachi site. Due to detailed specifications and high definition images, this will most definitely aid sales through online platforms which benefits retailers and manufacturers alike.

Lee Taylor also commented: “We've recently added a large range of Hitachi products onto the site and not only has this boosted the number of visitors we receive, but it has also increased sales for the Hitachi brand. As the Toolbox brand and Hitachi continue to expand and develop, we hope to keep a close relationship with the reps in order to be up to date on their latest products and releases.”

The latest range of Hitachi tools can be found on the Toolbox website at the following link: http://www.toolbox.co.uk/hitachi-power-tools-4557-0000

Hitachi's new website is a complete overhaul of the previous design; with it now offering full mobile and tablet support, tradesmen, consumers and retailers will all have full access to the site through virtually any device. Coupled with an intelligent search feature and social media integration, the new site is definitely targeting the latest generation of internet users in a savvy way.

New Hitachi website: http://www.hitachi-powertools.co.uk/

