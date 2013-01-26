Oak Furniture Designer Puts Function on the Agenda

Oak Furniture Designer S2U Design of Hereford, UK, has embarked on a long term product development scheme with a view to add one or more practical functions to each unit on offer.

The company has already launched new functional solutions in their Oak Sideboards, Oak TV units and Oak Wardrobes to accommodate the lifestyle of fast paced, high tech modern households. For example the company's Oak Sideboard with a keyboard or laptop drawer, making it suitable where the home office is in the living room. This oak sideboard looks like a sideboard, when not in use as a desk or work station. This Oak unit is a direct response to the fact that technology causes more people to work from home.

Another example is the Utah Oak Wardrobes, which offer complete flexibility of storage space in terms of shelves and hanging rails. These oak wardrobes come with double hanging rails, and shelf packs can be purchased as an alternative, to be fitted anywhere from top to bottom. This extends the utility of these wardrobes as they can be used for storage of a wide range of clothes or they can be applied to alternative use. MD Henrik Pontoppidan explains: ‘As an example we have sold these wardrobes for storage of large sized images and art, as the shelves are just the right size to take A1 sheets of paper. But generally where these wardrobes are popular is where people are on the lookout for functionality and flexibility readily available in cheap melamine furniture, but combined with superb Solid Oak Quality.

For TV units, the company has launched 4 different sizes of Oak TV units, all with generous storage for DVDs. "Strangely enough, in our sector of the market, which is Solid Oak Furniture in high quality, TV units usually come without DVD storage, and this has to be purchased separately", says Henrik Pontoppidan.

The newest addition to functional Oak Furniture from S2U design is an even more compact and versatile oak desk for the home office. This desk constitutes a laptop or PC workstation, a double filing drawer and a stationary shelf – and it only requires less than one meter of wall space. This makes it possible to purchase an all-in-one desk as one compact unit, instead of a desk and a separate filing cabinet. It fits into smaller spaces, and costs less than alternative solutions.

S2U design has more functional features in the pipeline. One example is lift top Oak dining tables with internal storage space for cutlery.

In addition, S2U design now offers optional LED light in all Oak Display Cabinets and Oak Dresser Tops. These LED light kits can also be purchased separately to be easily fitted into any unit where light is required, such as kitchen cabinets or bathroom cabinets.

The Utah Oak Display Cabinet and Utah Oak desk with double filing drawer launched at S2U design's furniture party ‘Orders for Nothin' and Clicks for Free'. The event, held on 21st January 2013, also saw the launch of the new Malvern Oak Collection, a rustic style range of dining & lounge furniture.

S2U design has a very unique concept. The oak furniture is available online, via the company's website, but rather than coming from one central distribution point, orders are delivered by the company's retail partners across the country, based on postcodes – giving customers the convenience of online shopping with the security of buying from a real shop. Customers can also see the furniture in person by finding their own local dealer.

For more information on this, or any aspect of S2U design, you can call the company on 0845 519 4506.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebs2udesign/functionalfurniture/prweb10357411.htm